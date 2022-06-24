'Appam' with brown sugar and coconut milk for a lovely crispy crust and soft centre sprinkled with fresh coconut milk and brown sugar. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — When it comes to appams, I'm willing to travel far and wide for excellent ones. Luckily Mohan's Appam is located near me.

But it is also "dangerous"... especially for the waistline. Almost every day I would crave their appam for a tea time snack. Recently, I found myself there two days in a row!

For those who live around Bangsar, they would already be familiar with Mohan's Appam. Previously known as Poomy's Kitchen, the stall has been bouncing all over Lucky Garden after the food court where they were originally located was demolished.

Their latest "home" is just above TMC Warehouse. You will find them sharing the premises with D Brother's Claypot which serves satti sorru or claypot Indian rice.

What makes this appam a must eat is the use of fermented rice batter and freshly squeezed coconut milk. As Mohan uses a flatter pan, the ratio of crispy edges is almost equal to the soft centre. Some places use a deeper pan that gives a taller edge for the pancake.

Go for the plain appam with the coconut milk separately (RM1.80). The batter is cooked for 10 minutes in well seasoned pans until the edges are crispy. With a swift hand movement, Mohan releases the pancake from the pan.

Plain 'appam' is also excellent with a slight bouncy texture from the fermented rice batter.

Mohan adds a scoop of coconut milk to the centre of the half cooked 'appam' to create that soft, moist centre (left). The key to their deliciousness is freshly squeezed coconut milk for the 'appam'(right).

Eat it as soon as it hits the table... with your fingers. Each bite is pure pleasure. You get a bit of crispy thin filigree edge with the soft, springy middle part.

There's just a slight sourish taste from the fermentation but it's all about the freshly squeezed rich tasting coconut milk. Before you know it, it's all finished and you want another. For those who want more coconut milk, they give you a small jug to pour over the pancake.

If you prefer a fudgy, soft centre, go for sweet appam (RM1.80) that includes coconut milk.

Add a dash of brown sugar for a deeper flavour to your 'appam' (left). Fast deft hands can quickly take out the 'appam' from the seasoned pans (right).

I like my appam with a sprinkle of brown sugar (RM2). The brown sugar melts and adds a sweetness to the coconut milk ensemble. The middle is wobbly and soft with the addition of coconut milk, halfway through the cooking process. If you want a full on coconut taste, go for the appam coconut and brown sugar for RM2.50 which will be sprinkled with freshly grated coconut.

According to Mohan, the sweet appams are more popular with their regulars. One of the best sellers is the appam kacang (RM2.50) with peanuts that adds a nice flavour to the moist centre of the pancake. You can also select from toppings like Milo, banana, chocolate or even dates.

Brown sugar with your plain 'appam' gives it a slight richness while the popular 'appam' with peanuts has a light, toasted peanut aroma (left). Look for this sign at the bottom of the shoplot that is at the other end of TMC Supermarket (right).

If you prefer a savoury appam, pair the pancake with coconut sambol or cooked with an egg and lots of black pepper. There's also a sweet egg appam too.

You can also order the appam via FoodPanda but nothing beats enjoying it hot from the pan.

And who knows, you may even spot me indulging in my daily tea time snack when you visit Mohan's.

Mohan's Appam, 45-1, First Floor (above TMC Warehouse), Lorong Ara Kiri 1, Lucky Garden, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. Open; 8am to 9.30pm. Tel:+6011- 16131826. Facebook: @Mohans-Appam-மோகன்-அப்பம்-105791361178266