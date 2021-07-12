Phase One delivery: Homesick for Sarawak 'kolo mee'? You can now order the fragrant noodles from Mont Kiara's Slurrp

You can recreate that nostalgic coffee shop vibe at home with the 'kolo mee' wrapped in plastic and accompanied by pickled red chillies. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — For the past month, my Instagram feed has been peppered with friends ordering kolo mee from home-based Slurrp.

It wasn't just a one hit wonder. Many would order a second round. Some even went for a third helping. That got me super curious so I decided to order as well.

The menu is a simple one with a choice of Sarawak kolo mee or the red Sarawak kolo mee. You need to pre-order your noodles since everything is made in-house.

The story about Slurrp is a poignant one. Gary or "the noodle geek", as he calls himself, lost his job late last year. Feeling lost and homesick for Kuching eats, he decided to experiment in the kitchen to create an MSG-free kolo mee. Slurrp was born.

The business Gary runs with his girlfriend may only be a month old but orders have been pouring in.

What you notice first when you get your order is... the smell. Your nose will pick up the fragrance of the fried shallots even though it's covered with plastic. The heady umami flavours will make your mouth water and you will want to rip open the packet to quickly dive in.

Each order is also accompanied with a handwritten thank you note. They also give you instructions on how to enjoy your noodles... just toss everything together.

The 'kolo mee' is incredibly fragrant with the use of fried shallots and lard that will have you slurping down the thin egg noodles quickly.

The kolo mee is RM10.90 per portion. Same for the red version. You get springy fine egg noodles tossed with fried shallots and lard. Its accompaniments include char siu slices, fish cake, minced meat and pork balls. The noodles are served with pickled red chillies. Apparently this is the same way it is served back in Kuching too.

If you want to bulk up your meal, there's the option to add extra char siu for RM2 or the minced meat for RM1. Additional pickled red chillies are available for an extra 50 sen.

It's hard to stop eating the noodles, as the thin, springy strands are so delicious with the fried shallots and lard mixture. Usually the stalls outside tend to serve lean char siu, which I am not a fan of. Slurrp's version is apparently marinated for 10 hours before it is grilled. The result is a juicy, tender bite with just the right ratio of fat and meat, which I prefer.

As it is mixed with a sweet-tasting 'char siu' sauce, the red 'kolo mee' has pink coloured strands that makes it an eye catching item.

For the red kolo mee, the strands have an interesting pink colour, as they are tossed in the char siu sauce. Tastewise, the red kolo mee is a little sweeter than the original kolo mee. In comparison to other stalls' versions, their noodles have a more subtle sweetness. Apparently the sauce has a little colouring to give it a slight red hue.

I had ordered both types to try out, hence I had them for lunch and dinner. It's pretty easy to just heat the noodles in a pan. Another friend who also ordered, decided to vacuum pack them to store longer in the freezer. This also helps to save her delivery costs.

As a testament to how delicious their noodles are, my friends have all said they don't mind ordering a second round after tasting the deliciousness.

I also liked how they package the noodles. Rather than send it in a microwaveable box, it was encased in a tied plastic wrap. Since those boxes are piling up in the kitchen, this felt more manageable. Moreover, it made me nostalgic for coffee shop moments too.

Initially they used the microwave boxes to pack their noodles but switched to these old school packets that give you the coffee shop feeling.

Delivery is available at different time slots throughout the day. You can start with breakfast from 9.30am to 11.30am. Or if it is for a mid-day meal, the lunch slot is from 11.30am to 1.30pm. For Fridays and weekends, they offer a weekend hi-tea slot from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. If you prefer, they also allow self pick-up.

As the couple will be taking a break from July 12 to 14 for their vaccinations, they are only open for delivery from July 15 onwards. You can still book your kolo mee and delivery slots first so you can get your fix when they reopen.

Slurrp, Laman Suria, Jalan Kiara 3, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 9.30am to 2.30pm (Monday to Thursday), 9.30am to 4.30pm (Friday to Sunday). Note they are closed from July 12 to 14. You can WhatsApp 013-8093078 to place an order. Website: https://www.slurrp.co Instagram: @slurrp.kl Facebook: @slurrp.kl