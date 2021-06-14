MCO delivery: Stay home and fry up these piping hot 'vadai' and curry puffs from Cheras' Vadaime

It's easy to fry up these ball shaped 'ulundu vadai' at home using Vadaime's batter. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Even though it's easy to get any food delivered to you, nothing beats eating it hot from the pan. That's how I feel about tea-time snacks like vadai or curry puffs.

I discovered Vadaime via a friend who had recommended this home-based entrepreneur. They make the batter for idli, thosai and two types of vadai.

It's a great way to cut down your cooking time since these batters need to be prepared ahead as the ingredients need to be soaked overnight. There are also curry puffs.

The batters are delivered frozen so just defrost to fry it up for a piping hot snack. For the curry puffs, you just fry them straight out of the freezer.

If you're new to all this like me, there are instructions on how to prepare the items. For the vadai, you can also watch a video of the preparation on Vadaime's Instagram feed.

I just added salt, chopped curry leaves, green chillies and onions to the defrosted batter. Just give it a good mix and it is ready to be fried in hot oil.

You can also shape the 'vadai' like doughnuts which is the usual way (left). The curry puffs make a delicious tea-time snack with a crispy skin and a filling of soft diced curry potatoes (right).

Just moisten your hand in water to shape the batter and drop it in the hot oil. I started making the usual doughnut shapes but after a few ones, I decided to just shape them into balls as it was much easier. I had seen that shape being used on Vadaime's Instagram feed.

Making the vadai was almost foolproof and they were delicious eaten piping hot. Since I had extra green chillies, I just paired that with the golden brown vadai, just like how they do it at my favourite stall at Subang Jaya.

I reckon one can easily change the flavour of the vadai by adding, for instance, some prawns like what is being popularised in Singapore at the moment. If you prefer a crunchier bite, they also offer masala vadai. For the vadai batter, each type is available for RM15 whereby you get 10 to 15 pieces.

You can get these potato stuffed curry puffs suited for vegetarians or their chicken or sardines versions.

The curry puffs are all prepared ahead so just pop them in hot oil. I had selected the vegetarian version that is stuffed with diced potatoes. I love the thin and crispy skin that paired well with the soft potatoes. The curry is mild tasting.

The next time I'll opt for the sardines version as it has been receiving many positive reviews from customers. It's RM8 for 10 pieces of the potato stuffed curry puffs. The chicken or sardines curry puffs go for RM12.

It wasn't smooth sailing for the thosai (RM15) though as I fumbled while making them. Even though I watched how to make it on YouTube, I couldn't get a thin pancake texture.

Vadaime also sells 'thosai' batter for you to make at home.

I reckon my frying pan was too hot so the batter quickly set before I could spread the batter or it. My pan was also giving an uneven colour to the thosai.

But even though it wasn't perfect, it still tasted good with chutney and sambar. Maybe I need more practice to improve my thosai-making skills. They also sell idli batter for RM15 if you prefer those light, fluffy steamed cakes.

I had also ordered their coconut chutney (400 grams for RM10) and it was really delicious. You get a creamy texture that is addictive with just a slight heat. Pair it with thosai or vadai for a super satisfying meal.

The batters are packed frozen so just defrost them to use while the curry puffs can be fried straight out of the freezer.

Ordering the items needs patience though. As they were off for a short break, they're currently clearing the backlog of orders. I had ordered via Instagram when they were on a break and eventually they replied to me after a day or two.

There are two days for delivery: Wednesday and Saturday. You can request for delivery or do a self pick-up.

Vadaime, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. Tel: 012-5561309 Instagram: @vadaime Facebook:@vadaimemy