Tyson Foods picks Malaysia as first Asian market to launch plant-based protein products

In this file photo taken on May 29, 2014 Tyson Food and Hillshire Brands food products are seen in Miami, Florida. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — United States-based Tyson Foods Inc is launching a new line of plant-based products in selected retail markets and e-commerce platforms in Malaysia under the brand, First Pride.

In a statement today, the company said it is initially launching the products in Malaysia and will roll them out to other markets in Asia in the coming months.

“We’re thrilled to offer consumers high-quality protein choices as they explore flexitarian diets that include meat and plant proteins.

“The key to meeting consumer preferences with new plant-based protein is through innovation and making locally relevant products that taste great, which is our expertise,” said Tyson Foods Asia Pacific president Tan Sun.

The initial launch will introduce frozen bites, nuggets and strips made with plants to consumers in Malaysia.

The innovations are halal-certified and made with regionally sourced ingredients including bamboo fibre, soy protein and wheat protein.

Tan explained that plant-based options have seen a rise in popularity across the region in recent years and have further accelerated during the pandemic.

“In Malaysia alone, the meat substitute category is growing at 5.3 per cent year-on-year, which shows that consumers are rethinking their health and wellbeing,” he said.

According to Euromonitor International Ltd, a London-based market research company, alternative proteins could account for 11 per cent of the global protein market by 2035. — Bernama