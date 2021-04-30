This Ramadan, 'buka puasa' in an intimate setting at PRIVATE @ The Chow Kit

You can 'buka puasa' in an intimate set-up at Private @ The Chow Kit which serves their dishes in a 'dulang' style. – Pictures courtesy of The Chow Kit

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Want to dine out for buka puasa but worried about your safety? Try PRIVATE @ The Chow Kit.

The boutique hotel launched their private dine-in in their guest rooms in February. Once you sign up for this, your meal prepared by The Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar will be served in their bed-less guest room. All your dishes will be delivered by visored, masked and gloved servers.

The Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar serves modern Malaysian food. In 2020, it was recognised as one of the best new restaurants in Asia Pacific to try by CNN Travel.

Each PRIVATE room seats up to six people only. This makes it a more intimate social gathering for your closest friends or family.

For Ramadan, The Chow Kit has devised a spread of Malay dishes served dulang style for buka puasa. Inspiration for these dishes are from four states in Malaysia: Kelantan, Johor, Perak and Terengganu.

The seasonal platter is priced at RM300 for two to three people. For groups of four to six people, you can select the family platter for RM500.

Each of the PRIVATE rooms can seat up to a maximum of six people only.

Start with kurma dates and their platter of assorted kuih melayu, ulam salad and sambal.

You can dine on dishes like Perak's rendang tok or even tenggiri fish curry, served with blue hued nasi bunga telang. If you're worried about making a mess when you enjoy their ketam masak lemak, don't fret as you can relish every bit of the sweet tasting crustacean in private here.

You also have lamb kuzi slow braised with tomatoes, yoghurt and cumin, tangy assam udang and laksa Johor. End your meal with a dessert of red sago pudding.

For the family platter, their meal will also include satay, cucur udang and an additional dessert of bubur pulut hitam.

You can make your reservations by email at [email protected] or contact 03-27786688. Further details including the full menu may be viewed at https://private.thechowkit.com