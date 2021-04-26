CMCO delivery: Excellent 'chai kuih' from KL and an unusual brown sugar 'pao' all the way from Balik Pulau

These 'chai kuih' made with a traditional recipe by a 90-year-old lady are excellent. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — I often come across all sorts of items sold on Facebook. What caught my eye was this woman Poey Jun's postings on the Kepong Delivery Service Facebook group.

She acts like what my friend calls a food concierge of sorts. Under her portfolio, she has curated a long list of items that you can get delivered to you on Sundays. This could be onde onde cake, dumplings, yoghurt jelly, yam cake and even strudel and cream horns from Klang's Strudel Bakery House.

Take note they do levy a slightly higher price on the items curated though. For instance, the strawberry strudel is RM43 if you buy directly from Strudel Bakery House, while it's RM48 when purchased from her. However, if you're bundling the strudel with other items and you're just buying one strudel, it makes sense to just buy it via them.

As delivery is handled by her, the charges are very reasonable. For instance, I only paid RM5 for my delivery fee which was to the Mont Kiara area.

For my delivery, two items caught my eye. One was chai kuih prepared by a 90-year old grandmother using a traditional recipe. Unlike most measly chai kuih, these ones are filled to almost bursting. In fact, they don't even have much shape making them look a bit weird.

What's unusual is the skin is made from sweet potato starch. The clear, thin skin has a lovely texture. It's not too soft with just the slightest chew to them. What amazed me was how well it stood up despite the abundant filling.

The 'chai kuih' skin is made with sweet potato starch that doesn't break and manages to keep the abundant filling well

The filling is also well prepared. You get incredibly finely chopped yam bean, carrots and chopped long beans. You can get two varieties, one with dried shrimp which I tried and one without. I liked how the filling was just cooked as the vegetables retained their crunchiness. It's also not overly oily.

You pair it with a reddish, slightly thick chilli sauce that is incredibly mild.

It's 10 pieces per box for RM16. If you want the dried shrimp version, it's RM18.

You can also order these famous brown sugar 'pao' from Balik Pulau

The other item I also added on later was this brown sugar pao. From what I found out, this steamed pao is famous in Balik Pulau, Penang. People will queue up for these sweet buns and they are sold out quickly.

When you get them, just steam them for 10 to 15 minutes to enjoy them piping hot. The texture of the pao is the handmade type which is not overly soft with a slight chew. The brown sugar topping is not overly sweet and quite nice when eaten together.

Just steam the 'pao' for 10 to 15 minutes to enjoy it, it's not too sweet and nice with the more rough texture of a handmade bun

If you're an adventurous eater and want to try something new, try this. However, I do feel it's average tasting.

They sell five paos for RM20, which is quite pricey too since it's just brown sugar topping.

The 'chai kuih' is neatly packed in a box (left). The 'pao' is packed in a plastic bag so separate them to steam (right)

As delivery is made every Sunday (mine was the 1pm to 3pm slot), it's best to order ahead to get your slots. For instance, the chai kuih one was filled up quickly and I only managed to get mine a week later from my order.

For orders, contact Poey Jun at 014-6207009 via WhatsApp. She has a catalog of items that you can view that is in Chinese.