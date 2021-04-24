Demand for Rendang Tok continues despite pandemic

Huda Mat Isa (right) shows a rendang tok dish in Kampung Pasir Putih, Ipoh, April 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, April 24 — The famous Rendang Tok Perak, which is passed down from generation to generation, remains a favourite dish for breaking of fast and Raya delicacy to go with lemang or ketupat.

However, some Rendang Tok makers here describe the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), as having to some extent impacted the demand for the dish and caused an increase in prices of raw materials.

Huda Catering owner Huda Mat Isa, 48, who has been running a food catering business for 15 years, that also sells Rendang Tok with her husband Zainal Abidin Bakar, 55, said the business remains stable despite the various challenges faced throughout the pandemic period.

“Previously, we managed to generate about RM15,000 per month, but since the pandemic hit the country, our monthly income has dropped to around RM12,000,” she said when met at Kampung Pasir Putih, here.

Huda said she decided to maintain the price of her Rendang Tok and other products such as serunding and lemang, even though the cost of buying ingredients was increasing and the pandemic has not receded yet.

“Our Rendang Tok is sold at RM30 per 500gm and RM60 for a one kg packet,” she said.

Huda also expected that the demand for Rendang Tok would increase when Raya approaches.

“Normally, a week before Aidilfitri we prepare orders up to 30 big pots (kawah) in a day, involving a total of 1,200 kg of beef, to meet customers’ orders,” she said.

Rendang Tok Yeop owner Ahmad Zul Husmi Ahmad Rosly, 28, said his rendang sales have declined to 70 per cent since the implementation of MCO in March last year.

“Our rendang sales have suffered a downturn and therefore during this pandemic, we will only make the dish based on orders.

“The price of our Rendang Tok is around RM70 to RM75 per kg and we expect it will be increased to around RM80 due to rising costs of raw materials,” he said. — Bernama