CMCO delivery: Delicious Western meals from Klang's Skinny Legs Barbeque

Based in Klang, Skinny Legs Barbeque offers delicious Western meals like this slow cooked lamb shank in red wine with tender meat served with mashed potatoes and braised vegetables — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KLANG, April 21 — Started in May last year, Skinny Legs Barbeque is a pandemic baby run by Mauritian Yuvan Vyde who is a professionally trained chef.

He had worked around the globe but settled in Malaysia about seven years ago. After he was retrenched, he set up his home-based catering business in Klang which has already built up a loyal customer base.

Their business started with just their signature Cajun grilled whole chicken and since then, they have expanded to around 16 items on the menu. Now they offer a weekend menu of Western meals where about 70 per cent of the food is made on a BBQ pit.

Every month, they offer a different menu. For instance, the lamb shank which wasn't available earlier is now back on the menu from March onwards. They also offer homemade skewers with Turkish lamb, Cajun chicken and marinated cottage cheese. There's a minimum order of 10 skewers.

You can also hire them to cater for any parties. For the recent Easter celebrations, they cooked up a roast leg of lamb.

They just launched a weekday menu from April 12 onwards, at the request of their regulars. If you live in Klang, you can have fish and chips for your lunch. Or Cajun grilled chicken chop served with roasted vegetables and black pepper sauce. Prices for lunch range from RM12 to RM15.

I had ordered their Cajun grilled chicken burger (RM16) to try. You get a piece of juicy, grilled boneless chicken marinated with Cajun spices that is paired with a soft brioche bun and caramelised onions. The burger is a tasty bite with not too much sauce. Next time, I'll try their lamb burger with its own-made lamb patty.

There are two burgers on the menu and this one is a tender, juicy grilled boneless chicken marinated with Cajun spices

A cross section of the Cajun grilled chicken burger that has caramelised onions and vegetables with a soft brioche bun

Most of the items on their menu is more meat centric like lamb, duck or chicken, hence I selected the only fish option which is their spice rubbed grilled perch fillet for RM18.

I really liked the grilled fish; you can taste the spices on it. The bonus was tender caramelised eggplant cut into cubes and the cooked cherry tomatoes in a rich tasting sauce. Just drizzle over fresh coconut cream to give it a nice touch of creaminess.

Spice rubbed perch fillet was delicious with the tender, caramelised eggplants and cherry tomatoes (left). Drizzle over the coconut cream for a richer-tasting fish dish (right)

The fish is packed neatly with the eggplant and tomatoes underneath

The piece de resistance is their slow cooked lamb shank in red wine (RM45). Now I understand why it was much sought after by their regular customers.

The meat was tender and easily fell off the bone, when pried with a fork and knife. You had mashed potatoes, braised carrots and a tomato based sauce with much depth. This could easily feed a family of four to six people.

Your lamb shank order is packed in a huge container

The burger is wrapped in paper and served with fries and a mild chilli mayonnaise sauce

If you wish to order their food, you can do a self pick up or they can arrange for delivery with a third party delivery company for you provided you bear the charges.

All their food is by pre-order only. They tend to be very popular during the weekends and sell out quickly, so order your food a little earlier. I placed my order a few days ahead of my weekend pick up.

Skinny Legs Barbeque, Kawasan 6, Klang. You can WhatsApp 018-2488267 to place an order. Facebook: @Skinnylegsbarbeque Instagram: @skinnylegsbarbeque