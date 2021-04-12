CMCO delivery: Awesome Penang 'asam laksa' from Subang Jaya's Cynthina Low

Awesome Penang style 'asam laksa' from this home-based seller from Subang Jaya with flaked fresh sardine fish. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, April 12 — I've been on the hunt for an authentic Penang style asam laksa for some time. Most of the ones sold at the stalls tend to use ikan kembung and they don't flake the fish. Hence I was very happy to discover this home-based seller from the MY Food Directory & Delivery C19 Facebook group.

It started with just a review post for Cynthina Low's asam laksa that got me curious. Since the comment came from a Penangnite, I was keen to try her laksa which I finally had the opportunity to do on Sunday.

The laksa was promptly delivered to me before lunch time. The noodles and toppings such as pineapple, cucumber, torch ginger flower and cabbage were packed in a box while the all-important broth was in a plastic bag. I liked how the prawn paste or hae koh was packed in a small sealed plastic bag. It was just nice for a spoonful too.

What's really nice about the laksa is the type of fish she uses. Rather than the commonly found ikan kembung, she uses fresh sardines, just like they do in Penang. It gives the broth a sweeter taste and the flesh is softer when flaked. Most hawkers don't flake the fish as it's time consuming but Low painstakingly debones the fish and smashes it by hand.

Your rice noodles, toppings and prawn paste are packed separately.

The broth may look thin but once you drink it, you will discover it has a delicate balance of sourness and spiciness. Again, this is hard to achieve as most places tend to make it too sour. Or some add too much chilli that you need to mix lots of prawn paste to reduce the heat in your mouth. Needless to say, every precious drop of that delicious broth was drunk. Even my fussy mother appreciated the laksa.

Low offers the laksa for RM10 per packet with a minimum order of two packets.

Usually besides the asam laksa, she will also sell another item. This time round, it was a bottle of Hainanese kaya. It's made following a hand-me-down recipe from Low's 86-year old grandmother.

There was also smooth Hainan 'kaya' with a deep caramel colour that was double boiled for six hours.

She uses duck eggs and it's slow cooked for six hours until it becomes an intense caramel coloured kaya. It's creamy and would pair well with a piece of toast with salted butter. This was sold at RM12 for a 250 gram-bottle.

She will be opening up orders for her asam laksa for April 18 so place your orders quickly as she only makes limited numbers. Confirmation for your laksa orders are only made upon payment. For this coming Sunday, she will be offering red bean paste with tangerine peel as tong sui to accompany your laksa.

The broth with the flaked, smashed fresh sardine fish has a lovely delicate balance of sourness and spiciness making you want to drink every drop of it.

As she is based in Subang Jaya, you have the option to self pick up at USJ16 Caltex petrol station. If you're in other areas, she works with a Lalamove rider to deliver her laksa. The pricing for delivery is reasonable as I paid RM10 for my delivery fee from Subang Jaya to the Mont Kiara vicinity.

Cynthina Low, Subang Jaya. You can place your order for April 18 by WhatsApp to 012-4013997 or personally message her on Facebook. For older posts on her asam laksa, just join the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/MYFoodDirectoryC19/