CMCO delivery: Hungry for 'nasi kandar' from Penang? Order via Hampa Ngidam Cheq Hantaq to satisfy those cravings

Get your 'nasi kandar' fix with Restoran Deen Maju's ayam goreng set. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — With interstate travel banned for CMCO, it's been hard to scratch that nasi kandar itch in Penang.

Enter Hampa Ngidam Cheq Hantaq (Instagram @hnch_penang). Started in February this year, they offer a service where you can order from a selection of nasi kandar shops in Penang.

Choose from Restoran Deen Maju, Restoran Tajuddin Hussain, Restoran Sulaiman Nasi Kandar or Restoran Mohamed Raffee. Each nasi kandar shop has their own following. The flavours also differ. For instance, expect a more traditional style of nasi kandar at Restoran Sulaiman Nasi Kandar where flavours are simpler and cleaner.

Your 'nasi kandar' will be packed in plastic wrap and paper.

On Saturday, your order will be delivered from 6pm onwards to various pick-up points in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Putrajaya, Alor Setar and Jitra.

There are various agents appointed to handle the delivery. I had ordered from Hampa Ngidam Cheq Hantaq PJ. For the Damansara and Klang Valley pick up, it's Masjid At-Taqwa at Taman Tun Dr Ismail. Other areas they cover include Bangi, Kajang, Setiawangsa, Wangsa Maju, Sri Rampai, Ampang, Puncak Alam, Subang, Shah Alam and Putrajaya.

Orders can be placed via a document link. Payment details are also attached there. Your order must be received by Friday, 1pm for you to receive your food on Saturday.

Restoran Tajuddin Hussain's 'nasi kandar' with fish and vegetables is more traditional with cleaner flavours.

Scroll through the menu to order various selections. Each set has rice, mixed gravy, vegetables (usually lady's fingers), one whole hard boiled egg. It's usually a single order of a protein whether it's chicken, beef, fish, sotong, prawns or mutton.

Some also offer combination sets where you can order say chicken with telur sotong. For Restoran Tajuddin Hussain, you get three choices for chicken: ayam bawang, ayam ros or ayam goreng. If you like telur sotong, there's an option to add on that to your nasi kandar order for Restoran Mohamed Raffee.

An important thing to note is the gravy is not packed separately. Everything is packed together allowing the kuah campur to "peram" or marinate the rice grains with their flavours. It's not a pretty sight when you open the packet but flavours matter more.

Restoran Mohamed Raffee's 'mutton' is served in a huge chunk but it has a nice flavour (left). The beef from Restoran Sulaiman Nasi Kandar is tender with a light flavour (right).

Prices range from RM9.50 to RM13.60. This is for the sets that include beef, mutton, chicken or fish. If you select prawns, your nasi kandar can be around RM13 or RM21 (this is for two pieces). The prices for the sotong ones also can go up to RM16.80.

In comparison to dining at their Penang outlets, prices under this service is roughly about RM2 to RM3 more. You will also be levied a one-off transportation cost of RM4 for your purchase.

You can keep track of the arrival of the nasi kandar as they will set up a WhatsApp group chat to inform if there are any delays during the journey.

Your 'nasi kandar' packets will be safely stored in a styrofoam box during the journey to keep warm.

To my suprise, the packets were still warm to the touch when I got them. They retain the heat as much as possible by storing them in a styrofoam box.

Hampa Ngidam Cheq Hantaq PJ. You can WhatsApp 019-4486649 to place your order. Instagram :@hnch_nasikandarpj/