MCO delivery: Punch up any meal with homemade Jacobs Corner Achar from Subang Jaya

Hit up Jacobs Corner Achar for an array of homemade achars using various ingredients like orange peel, salted fish and Bentong ginger. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SUBANG JAYA, March 1 — I first heard of Jacobs Corner Achar when owner Fallon Jacob wrote to us. Curious about these homemade achars, I ordered an array of flavours to sample at home.

From what I read, Fallon started making her achar to fulfil an uncle's wish for salted fish achar that tasted like the good old days. Even though she has Keralan roots, Fallon experimented with the recipes to come up with her own versions.

Previously in advertising, she quit in 2018 and has been cooking up achars since then. Currently she offers a mind boggling selection of 10 different types of achars.

You have salted kurau fish, roasted garlic, 3 leaf, orange peel, young mango and Bentong ginger. Her latest additions are the lemon & lime, and sweet coconut that was launched on the business' second anniversary last year.

For those who love spicy food, there's cili padi achar which has whole bird's eye chillies. If you're the spicy hot champion, go for the double the pedas cili padi achar.

Prices range from RM17 to RM25. Most of the achars weigh around 180 grams with the exception of two achars. The salted fish achar is 200 grams for RM23 and the bentong ginger achar is 200 grams for RM18.

In addition, Fallon also runs Tiffin by Jacobs Corner, a catering outfit where she cooks up Keralan and Sri Lanka food using her own recipes.

You can order an array of dishes for 15 to 50 people. Expect to dine on dishes such as mutton varuval, Kerala Nadan chicken curry, Tenggiri fish rendang with Sri Lankan pol sambol.

The orange peel achar was inspired by a video on the making of orange marmalade (left). Sweet coconut achar is packed with lots of grated coconut and fragrant from the use of organic virgin coconut oil (right).

A key to her flavour packed achars is the use of sun dried spices. She also cooks the achar longer hence they're thicker and drier. Moreover, it's a more balanced flavour — less salty or not overly sour — without a layer of oil in the bottle.

Everything is made from scratch, cooked with canola and sunflower oil, chillies, onions, herbs and garam masala. The life span of the preservative-free achars is around six months.

The achar will definitely brighten up your dull plate of rice or noodles. Fallon recommends that her achars be eaten in even more interesting ways; you can use it as a dip with a bowl of nachos or chips, stir fry it with vegetables and even use it as a marinade for meats.

Out of the five achars, my top picks are the sweet coconut, 3 leaf and salted kurau fish, For the sweet coconut (RM20 for 180 grams bottle), you get a beautiful fragrance from the use of organic virgin coconut oil. It's not overly spicy but packed with lots of flavours.

Salted 'kurau' fish achar is not overly salty making it a nice addition to your meal (left). You get rectangular pieces of salted 'kurau' fish inside the achar that are not too hard (right).

The 3 leaf achar uses mint, coriander and curry leaves (RM20 for 180 grams bottle). Fallon will wash and dry them before blending up the whie concoction.

The green paste may look fibrous but you get a nice freshness from the distinct fragrance of the mint and coriander leaves. This particular achar is onion free.

The salted kurau fish achar (RM23 for 200 grams bottle) is unlike other achars as it isn't too salty. There's a more subtle taste of the salted fish that is cut into rectangular pieces.

The orange peel achar (RM25 for 180 grams) was inspired after she watched a video on the making of orange marmalade. You get the spiciness tempered with the sweetness from the orange peels.

Bentong ginger achar gives a hint of ginger mixed with the spiciness from the chillies and can be used also as a marinade for chicken (left). The 3 leaf achar may not look pretty but you get a strong dose of mint and coriander that makes you want to take more spoonfuls (right).

For the Bentong ginger achar (RM18 for 200 grams), there's a subtle heat from the ginger. You can use it to marinade chicken wings with oil and lemon juice to be roasted or deep fried.

Keep a look out for various bundles that Fallon curates for the achars that offer better value. You can self pick up the achars from Subang Jaya. If you're getting it delivered, it will cost RM10 within Kuala Lumpur or Selangor. Out of state locations in Malaysia can get their achar posted to them, where they will pay RM15 postal charges.

Jacobs Corner Achar, Subang Jaya, Selangor. You can WhatsApp 017-3124342 to order the achars. As they are made fresh and in batches, just double check when you can get your achars. Instagram: @jacobscornerachar. Facebook: @JacobsCornerAchar