MCO food delivery: Satisfy your cravings for BBQ chicken wings from KL's Restoran W.A.W

You will be incredibly satisfied with the smoky fragrant chicken wings from Wong Ah Wah delivered to your doorstep. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — I was terribly excited when I spotted an Instagram advertisement for Restoran W.A.W (Wong Ah Wah)'s BBQ grilled chicken wings on the Gemspot food delivery app.

I had been craving their famous chicken wings for some time but never made the effort to go downtown.

Now I can get them delivered to me. It was simple to order my chicken wings and set a time for delivery.

They offer the wings from 2.30pm onwards until 9pm which is the last order. If you place your order before the restaurant is open, wait for the order to be confirmed by the restaurant.

Currently Gemspot is offering a free delivery promotion up to 25 kilometres until February 28 and Wong Ah Wah is on the list, which makes it even more attractive to order.

My delivery arrived earlier than expected which was a nice surprise. The chicken wings were wrapped in plastic and newspaper that insulates the heat as they were still warm.

Open them up, place on a plate and get your hands dirty.

Dip the chicken wings into the sauce that has a savoury taste with a mild spiciness.

The chicken wings are superb with a juicy texture and the unmistakable smoky aroma. At the restaurant, they grill this on a rotisserie that is placed on top of a charcoal fire.

Dubbed the 'best BBQ chicken wings in KL by many, they definitely have retained their legendary reputation even though it's not eaten fresh at the restaurant.

It's all about the balance of flavours as the chicken wings are marinated in a slightly sweet sauce that marries well with the smoky flavours. Even their dip on the side is different and not your usual spicy one-dimensional sauce. This one has a more mellow taste that pairs well with the wings.

Since I discovered it can be delivered, I've been telling many of my friends and they have also ordered from Gemspot to satisfy their cravings.

The takeaway is wrapped in plastic and newspaper which retains heat well as my chicken wings were still warm when they arrived.

You can also send the chicken wings as a gift to your loved ones. My friend did that as she bought the chicken wings for her parents who live at Seri Kembangan.

The chicken wings are sold in a set. The five-piece set is RM18.50. You have the option to select five, 10, 20, 50 or 100 pieces on the delivery app. Each chicken wing is RM3.70 per piece.

Under their free delivery promotion, you also have choices such as Overseas Restaurant (Jalan Imbi and Sri Petaling), HK Porky Noodle House and Go 2 Pan Mee from SS2. The delivery app also offers gift delivery for Valentine's Day and Chinese New Year.

Restoran W.A.W Restaurant, 7, Jalan Alor, Kuala Lumpur. Tel: 012-3493888