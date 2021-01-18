MCO food delivery: Order this delicious yam cake from Bangsar's Wongka Home Cooked Food

Once you try Wongka Home Cooked Food's yam cake, you will be smitten by its soft texture and distinct taste of 'lap cheong'. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — I have a weakness for yam cake. Sadly not many places serve versions that I like.

Nevertheless, when I hear people recommend yam cake, I'll order and give it a try, just in case I stumble upon a hidden gem. That's how I discovered Wongka Home Cooked Food.

I had seen the postings on Facebook but I only took proper notice when a friend told me her colleague highly recommended the yam cake.

Behind Wongka Home Cooked Food, there's a touching story of how this pandemic has affected so many lives.

The home-based kitchen was set up by Bruce Wong who lost his job when Covid-19 hit our shores. Faced with no job and a child on the way, he set up his business offering weekday lunches.

What Bruce serves customers is the same as what he serves to his family. In a way, he wrote in his Facebook, his customers are just like family who get food cooked from his heart.

During the weekend, he releases the menu for the upcoming week. It's mainly Chinese dishes served with rice. You also have soups, tong sui and yam cake.

Based in Bangsar, they serve weekday home-cooked lunches that have a comforting vibe like their vinegar pork trotter.

Occasionally you get a Thai food item, like Khao Kha Moo or stewed pork trotter which is scheduled for January 22. You can also order a whole pork trotter leg for RM180. The single portion served with rice is RM13.

Other items on this week's menu includes curry pork ribs, yellow rice wine pork belly and Taiwanese braised pork. Prices start from RM12 for the main dish. It can go up to RM18 for say the vinegar pork trotter and is calculated depending on the ingredients. The soups start from RM12 while tong sui's price starts from RM8.

The yam cake is priced at RM15 for a portion packed in a foil packet measuring 15 centimetres by 10 centimetres. The depth of the packet is about 3 centimetres. It's just nice for maybe two people to share as a snack and will fill up a person substantially if it is taken just for lunch.

For Chinese New Year, they are making crispy yam chips for sale.

What makes this yam cake nice is the softer texture. Most places tend to make theirs a little firmer. You get soft yam cubes and large chunky cut mushrooms inside. On top it is covered with fried shallots, toasted sesame seeds, chunky pieces of lap cheong, chopped spring onions and cut red chillies.

This version is served with the sweeter Thai chilli sauce but to be honest, it doesn't need any sauce as it's already flavourful on its own. I like how you definitely get the taste of lap cheong with every bite.

I had also ordered the vinegar pork trotter (RM18). The sauce is balanced but a much milder version that makes it easy to drink on its own. You get pieces of trotter, a mix of the gelatinous bits with skin and just the meat.

If you order the daily lunch, you can enjoy the dish with a bowl of rice, just add some vegetables on the side.

I liked how soft and tender the meat pieces were as some places tend to cook it too long until they dry out. This was accompanied with rice drizzled with soy sauce.

They had also given a complimentary packet of yam crisps which they are selling for Chinese New Year. These were nice and not too oily with a slight savoury taste. You can buy the yam crisps in a 220 grams bottle for RM25.

At this moment, the first batch is sold out but if you're keen, register your interest for the next batch when they get their supply of yam.

The yam cake is paired with a Thai chilli sauce rather than the usual chilli sauce and the sweet brown sauce.

You can pick up from their location at Bangsar or arrange for delivery with charges to your place. There's no minimum order for the food items but bear in mind, they cook limited quantities since it's a home kitchen set-up.

Just remember to order a day in advance and you will have your weekday lunch sorted especially if you're busy with work. Food is usually ready by 11am which makes it great timing for lunch at noon or later.

Wongka Home Cooked Food, Bangsar, KL. You can WhatsApp your order to 012-6950209 at least one day in advance. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wongka-112385980558461 Instagram: @teamwongka