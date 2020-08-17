RMCO food delivery: Lovely, fluffy sago 'gula Melaka' puddings from KL's Original Sago

Original Sago's puddings have a lovely, fluffy texture with perfectly cooked sago pearls – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 – Sago gula Melaka pudding is my Kryptonite. If I see it on a menu, I'll order it straightaway.

Sadly, they tend to be disappointing. Most times, the sago pearls aren't cooked properly. You can tell as there will be a white spot in the centre of the pearls. Or sometimes, the pearls have an unpleasant, rubbery texture.

I was happy to discover Original Sago through a friend. She had spotted it on Instagram. What attracted her was that each sago pearl was translucent and perfectly cooked.

You can easily order the sago puddings for RM5. There's a minimal order of five puddings. You can use a third party delivery service to pick it up from Old Klang Road.

The puddings are said to be made according to Tan Bee Ping's grandmother's recipe. You can also order them in Ipoh and Teluk Intan.

Each set comes with the pudding in a small plastic cup while the santan and gula Melaka syrup is packed in small containers.

Pour as much 'gula Melaka' syrup as you like on the sago pudding

You can easily tip over the pudding on a plate. Just use a knife around the edges and gently pull it away from the container and turn it over on a plate.

The sago puddings come in plastic containers that you can easily tip over to plate them with the fresh 'santan' and 'gula Melaka' syrup

The sago pearls are beautifully cooked with a fluffy, softness. It's delicious eaten chilled with the fresh santan and gula Melaka syrup.

I would have preferred a more fragrant gula Melaka syrup though as this one was a little muted in terms of flavour.

Original Sago, Old Klang Road, Kuala Lumpur. You can WhatsApp 012-5335543 to order. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OriginalSagosince1969/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/original_sago/