RMCO food delivery: Try Putra Heights' Simply Nyonya for 'nasi ulam' and 'acar hu'

Simply Nyonya offers a 'nasi ulam' set with beautifully perfumed herb rice, chicken 'rendang', 'acar' and salted egg — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, July 13 — When it comes to Nyonya food, there are some dishes that are scarcely found on restaurant menus. Like acar hu.

Essentially it's pickled fish tinged yellowish from the use of turmeric.

So far, I've only come across it in a handful of restaurants but they tend to use fish not featured in the traditional recipe.

What attracted me to the acar hu made by home-based Simply Nyonya which is located at Putra Heights was the type of fish they use — small ikan belanak or mullet fish. Just like the traditional recipe.

They also offer a nasi ulam set with different items like chicken rendang or ikan cencaru sambal sumbat.

Your order for acar hu (RM35 for 300 grams) gives you around seven small fishes, perfectly deep fried and topped with delicately julienned red chillies, turmeric and ginger. There's also a sliced garlic and toasted sesame seeds topping.

Rarely seen in restaurants, the 'acar hu' or pickled turmeric fish is done the traditional way here

Flavour wise, the dish has a light tangy taste from the use of vinegar mixed with the turmeric infused oil, so eat it with a plate of rice.

I would have preferred more of the pickling liquid given with the fish since that infuses it with more flavour.

Another popular item offered by them is their nasi ulam set for RM18. They rotate the protein served with the rice so this week's nasi ulam order is served with ikan cencaru sumbat sambal.

The draw of this 'acar hu' is the use of 'ikan belanak' or mullet (left). For RM35, you get around 300 grams of fish pickled with ginger, chillies, turmeric and garlic (right)

Orders have opened for July 15, as long as you place your orders by today.

I had last week's order of chicken rendang. The set came with acar and salted egg. The nasi ulam is the draw here with an abundance use of fresh herbs that beautifully perfumed the blue tinged rice grains.

Other items offered by Simply Nyonya include yam cake and Nyonya chicken curry encased in a large bun.

The 'nasi ulam' comes in a container with compartments

As they are based at Putra Heights, you can arrange for food delivery to your home at your own cost or do a self pick-up. The orders are for lunch so food is ready by 11.30am onwards. Their food is entirely on a pre-order basis.

Simply Nyonya — Homemade Delights, Putra Heights, Selangor. You can place your orders via WhatsApp to 012-493 8557. For this week's nasi ulam order on Wednesday, the deadline to place orders is by today. They also have a private Simply Nyonya Facebook Group chat (https://www.facebook.com/groups/277544613445043) where you can view their menu items after permission is granted.