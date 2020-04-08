Pierre Hermé shares 5-ingredient chocolate cake recipe

PARIS, Apr 8 — French macaron maestro Pierre Hermé has shared the secrets to his “mi-cuit” or half-baked chocolate cake on Instagram.
The secret, it seems, is using high quality chocolate. His recipe calls for Guanaja chocolate from the French brand Valrhona, a premium chocolate manufacturer.
Otherwise, the recipe is a simple, five-ingredient chocolate cake that is pantry and quarantine-friendly — no exotic ingredients or fancy professional baking tool required.
If you don’t have gourmet chocolate in your cupboard, use what you have.
Here’s the recipe:
250g of soft butter at room temperature
180g of sugar
200g eggs
70g sifted flour
250 melted chocolate
Mix the ingredients in the order of appearance and pour into a buttered and floured cake tin. Bake in the oven at 180C for 30 to 35 minutes and leave to cool. — Afp-Relaxnews