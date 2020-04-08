Pierre Hermé shares 5-ingredient chocolate cake recipe

French pastry chef Pierre Herme. — file pic

PARIS, Apr 8 — French macaron maestro Pierre Hermé has shared the secrets to his “mi-cuit” or half-baked chocolate cake on Instagram.

The secret, it seems, is using high quality chocolate. His recipe calls for Guanaja chocolate from the French brand Valrhona, a premium chocolate manufacturer.

Otherwise, the recipe is a simple, five-ingredient chocolate cake that is pantry and quarantine-friendly — no exotic ingredients or fancy professional baking tool required.

If you don’t have gourmet chocolate in your cupboard, use what you have.

Here’s the recipe:

250g of soft butter at room temperature

180g of sugar

200g eggs

70g sifted flour

250 melted chocolate

Mix the ingredients in the order of appearance and pour into a buttered and floured cake tin. Bake in the oven at 180C for 30 to 35 minutes and leave to cool. — Afp-Relaxnews