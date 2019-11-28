Beijing gets one three-star restaurant in city’s inaugural Michelin guide

Peking duck is one of Beijing cuisine’s most iconic dishes. — Picture from istock.com/fishwork via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, Nov 28 — The inaugural Michelin guide for Beijing has given the city its first, and only, three-starred restaurant.

Xin Rong Ji, which serves regional Taizhou cuisine with a focus on fish and seafood, is the top-ranked restaurant in Beijing, according to the French guide to fine dining. Taizhou is a city in Zhejiang province along the coast of the East China Sea about 300km south of Shanghai.

Inspectors lauded the restaurant for its “uncompromising perfection” and exemplary service.

The guide also features a pair of new two-star restaurants. King’s Joy serves vegetarian fare made with organic vegetables harvested from local farms, while Shanghai Cuisine puts contemporary twists on classic dishes. Signature items include braised winter melon and stuffed field snails.

A total of 20 restaurants unlocked their first Michelin star. The one-star category is dominated by restaurants that serve local, Beijing cuisine, like Peking duck. According to inspectors, the best restaurants for this iconic dish include Sheng Yong Xing and Da Dong, which were given a Michelin star.

“Chefs and restaurant operators here not only inherited the true essence of Beijing taste, but also created an amazing diversity,” said Michelin’s international director Gwendal Poullennec in a statement.

“Beijing is under the spotlight of the global gastronomic community with many world-famous chefs branching out their businesses here. The booming industry is a demonstration of an ancient yet vibrant city glittering with a combination of classic and modern.”

In the Michelin guide, three stars denote exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey; two stars represent excellent cooking worth a detour; and one star signifies a very good restaurant. — AFP-Relaxnews