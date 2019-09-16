Jollibee’s first Malaysian store gets halal status from Jakim

Jollibee Malaysia has announced that Jakim has officially given the halal certification to its outlet at the Centre Point Sabah mall in Kota Kinabalu. — Picture courtesy of Jollibee Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Filipino fast food chain Jollibee’s first outlet in Malaysia is now certified halal or permissible for Muslims to eat by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

Jollibee Malaysia has announced that Jakim had officially given the halal certification to its outlet at the Centre Point Sabah mall in Kota Kinabalu on August 16.

“The certification comes after a rigorous six-month accreditation process to ensure strict adherence to halal standards,” Jollibee Malaysia said in a statement on Saturday on its official Facebook page.

Jollibee Malaysia also added that it has always aimed for customer satisfaction since opening its first outlet last December, noting that the obtaining of the halal certificate marks the fruit of its efforts to please consumers amid growing demand for halal food and products.

Jollibee Malaysia said halal compliance is a stamp of quality, adding that its newly-obtained halal certification would help create and build trust among its customers.

“As for Jollibee Malaysia, we are sure that the safety requirements are implemented accordingly which results in quality food,” it said.

Other than its fried chicken Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti and Yumburger, Jollibee Malaysia said it had introduced new products such as Cheesy Fries and Nasi Lemak Chickenjoy.

In February, Malay Mail reported that fast food franchisee Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is expected to open over 100 stores in Malaysia in the next 10 years, with over half to be opened just in Sabah and Sarawak.

Jollibee, which also operates in Muslim countries like Brunei, UAE and Saudi Arabia, had adapted its local menu here to be pork-free.

Jollibee, which is known to be the largest and fastest growing Asian restaurant company globally, had grown from two ice cream parlours in the Philippines to 14 brands in 21 countries with over 4,500 stores worldwide, including 1,300 Jollibee branches.