Pastry chef Yann Couvreur to set up shop in London

Yann Couvreur’s famous Madagascar vanilla mille-feuille. — Picture courtesy of Yann Couvreur

PARIS, Aug 24 — The former pastry chef of the Hotel Prince de Galles’ former pastry chef is about to open his first shop outside France, in the heart of London’s Mayfair, Eater London reports.

Yann Couvreur’s emblematic fox is about to take the Eurostar. The patissier’s ultra-precise original creations, along with his innovative renditions of classics like the Paris-Brest, are certain to satisfy many a Londoner’s sweet tooth. Yann Couvreur will soon open his first pastry shop in London. — Laurent Dupont picture via AFP Relaxnews

While the opening date for the new Mayfair location has not yet been revealed, Londoners will be able to preview the former Eden Rock – St Barth chef’s Paris-Brest, shiso-fig tart and kouign-amann from September 4 to 11, as part of a residency at the Claridge’s Hotel.

Keen pâtisserie lovers will also be able to enjoy his chocolate-hazelnut “merveille” during the Harrod’s department store’s afternoon tea until August 25, following stints by colleagues Pierre Hermé, Cédric Grolet and Angelo Musa.

After leaving his position as the Hotel Prince de Galles’ pastry chef, Couvreur opened his first storefront in May 2016 in the French capital, eventually adding two more stores to his portfolio including a shop-in-shop at the Galeries Lafayette Gourmet.

The chef conquered French taste buds with his reinvention of the mille-feuille, featuring a light Madagascar vanilla between crisp buckwheat flour layers. The dessert is prepared to order in his Parisian outposts. — AFP Relaxnews