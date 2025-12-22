KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — For many, the idea of eels is limited to Japanese preparations like unagi or anago but many locals—especially the Malay community—have been enjoying fresh eels or belut found in rice paddies for many years.

Even fishball stalls like Penang’s Pitt Street Koay Teow Thng and Puchong’s Hong Kee Handmade Fishball use yellow eel in making their fish balls.

One stall inside Foodie Foodie@Kuchai called Yes Sir Ramen House is changing our perceptions about local eel, using Chinese cooking techniques.

Not a fan of eels? There’s Chopped Chili Beef Ramen with tenderised beef slices and the same tangy sauce. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The stall owner apprenticed at an eatery in Shanghai to pick up the skills to cook eel dishes, which he has adapted to the taste of locals, using eels sourced from a farm located in Kedah.

Chopped Chili Eel Ramen (RM22.90) borrows an idea from China, where smooth noodles are cooked in a piquant chopped chillies and garlic sauce with the eels.

The abundance of red chillies may scare those who are averse to heat but it’s actually pretty mild. It leans towards a tangy flavour with its mix of two chillies, chopped red chillies and pickled green chillies.

Stir Fried Eel Ramen appeals with its localised ‘kam heong’ flavours. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

With the use of local eel, the texture isn’t as soft as say your Japanese unagi as some parts can be chewy, contrasting with the silky soft noodles.

For this preparation, there’s also the Chopped Chili Tender Beef Ramen (RM17.90) using beef slices.

While the sauce is just as tangy as the eel version, for those who aren’t fans of soft, artificially tenderised beef, this may be something not to their liking.

Stir Fried Eel Ramen (RM22.90) is a flavour locals will be happy to slurp down since it’s based on the kam heong sauce we’re all familiar with.

Salted Egg Crispy Eel will make you want to eat every crunchy bite coated with salted egg yolk bits. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Using dried shrimps, dried chilli and scallions, the fragrant sauce coats the eel and works in tandem with the noodles to create a dish that got a big thumbs up from my dining companions.

Another preparation includes the crispy eel, lightly battered and deep fried to form crunchy bites dressed up in varying flavours like salted egg yolk or Wu Xi sauce.

They had us with their Salted Egg Crispy Eel (RM19.90) —crunchy bites addictive like French fries—delectably coated with salted egg yolk bits.

The eel can also be stir fried with a classic, mild ginger scallion pairing or the spicy, sweet, tangy gong pao style.

Five-spice Pork Chop won us over with its tender bite, liberally coated with spices and a fragrant chilli powder. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

If eel makes you squeamish, there’s predictable beef and pork choices too.

What’s not ho-hum though is their Five-spice Pork Chop, a glorious piece of pork hammered to a thin piece that is liberally covered with a spice powder and a chilli powder that pulled us in with its magical mix of tingly spices and just a hint of heat.

With just that visit, my friends and I firmed up our favourites from the Stir Fried Eel Ramen, Salted Egg Crispy Eel and Five-spice Pork Chop.

Look for the stall on the right side when you walk inside the food court. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Yes Sir Ramen House

Foodie Foodie@Kuchai,

4451, Jalan Kuchai Lama,

Kuchai Business Centre, Kuala Lumpur.

Tel:010-2195477

Open: 11am to 3pm, 5pm to 11pm (Monday to Friday) 12pm to 3pm, 5pm to 12am (Saturday and Sunday)

Instagram: @yessirramenhouse

Facebook: @yessirramenhouse

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.