Guangzhou has a new two Michelin-starred restaurant

Michelin Guide Guangzhou. — Michelin pic via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, July 18 — The port city of Guangzhou, China along the Pearl River has earned its first two Michelin-starred restaurant in the locale’s sophomore guide of the red bible of haute gastronomy.

In the 2019 edition of the Michelin Guide Guangzhou, Michelin inspectors promoted Jiang by Chef Fei at the Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou hotel from one to two stars.

At the fine dining restaurant, classic Cantonese cuisine is given Japanese and Western touches. Specialties include Wenchang chicken with flaxseeds and steamed Hele crab with sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaf. Inspectors also recommend the roast goose, char siu and dim sum.

Overall, the 2019 edition of the Guangzhou Michelin guide represents 18 different types of cuisine, from Cantonese and Indian to Indonesian and Singaporean.

A trio of restaurants also unlocked their first Michelin star. They include Famous Cuisine, which serves no-frills Cantonese fare like soy-marinated chicken and brown sugar pork trotters; Singaporean restaurant Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine; and Sichuan restaurant Song, named after the owner’s family name.

The new additions bring the overall number of single-starred restaurants to 10. — AFP-Relaxnews