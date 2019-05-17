What a beast! myBurgerLab brings the Gojira back to the Klang Valley

All hail the Gojira with its enormous triple beef patty stack and the Baby Gojira with double patties. — Pictures by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Get ready for the biggest, baddest monster burger in town!

Attacking the Klang Valley from May 20, Gojira is one monster burger you cannot escape from. This is a stack of triple beef patties, given the special myBurgerLab treatment with their signature soft charcoal buns.

myBurgerLab first introduced this one of the kind burger three years ago.

The Baby Gojira packs a delicious punch with its juicy grilled mustard and onions double beef patties stack with teriyaki wasabi sauce and blue cheese dressing.

A Baby Gojira is also available with two beef patties, which is manageable for a very hungry solo eater.

From today to May 19, mBL+ App members get an exclusive first bite at the monster burger. Just use your Special Set Meal Upgrade for RM3 to get this special deal. You can sign up as a member when you download the App.

The beef patties in myBurgerLab use a 80:20 ratio of meat and fats.

So what’s the secret behind Gojira? It’s not radiation but an alchemy of cooking to give it a ultimate taste.

At myBurgerLab, their beef patties are cooked and smashed on the griddle. This gives it a nice crispy layer while the patty maintains its juiciness.

What drives up the deliciousness of the Gojira: Mustard and onions placed on top of the smashed beef patties that is pan fried further.

With Gojira, the beef patty gets a huge flavour boost — a drizzle of mustard and a topping of sliced onions — pan fried to up its deliciousness. Awesome!

Each layer gets a drizzle of teriyaki wasabi sauce followed by the blue cheese dressing.

Paying tribute to the monster’s Japanese origins, there’s a teriyaki wasabi sauce. A drizzle of blue cheese dressing gives it extra oomph!

After some experiments, myBurgerLab found out that this strange combination actually works well.

Nothing beats melted cheese on top of burgers especially when you get crispy edges where it touches the hot griddle.

We also love the crispy cheese slices, made from sharp Cheddar cheese. Eat it with your burger for a texture crunch or pull it out to savour the crispy cheese slowly.

With a weight of 120 grams (before cooking) for each patty, the burger packs a hefty bite. Share the Gojira with fries or challenge yourself to finish the burger all by yourself.

Get your Gojira fix at any myBurgerLab outlets as it’s only available there.

You can also battle it out with your friends, just like the soon-to-be released movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters where the mighty monster tackles three enemies: Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed King Ghidorah.

Winners of the Gojira challenge will be crowned the supreme leader of monster burgers!

When you spot a myBurgerLab signboard, walk in there to get burger happiness.

The Gojira is priced at RM30 (triple patty) and RM25 for the Baby Gojira (double patty). Available for two weeks or until their supplies finish, grab the monster quickly! Do take note that the burgers are only available in store. For more details, visit myBurgerLab’s Facebook page.