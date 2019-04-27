Michelin guide stars Northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai

As Thailand’s second largest city, Chiang Mai is rich with culture and culinary treasures that make the city deserving of being highlighted in the Michelin Guide for its distinctive local cuisine. — AFP pic

CHIANG MAI, April 27 — Michelin yesterday announced the extension of its guide book’s reach to northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai, with the new edition to be released at the end of 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

As the third edition of the guild book in Thailand, the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2020, boasts to showcase the southeastern country’s three unique and most vibrant regional food scenes from the fertile central plains and the coastal south, to the mountainous north.

As Thailand’s second largest city, Chiang Mai is rich with culture and culinary treasures that make the city deserving of being highlighted in the Michelin Guide for its distinctive local cuisine, as well as exceptional accommodation with its unique character and style, said Segsarn Trai-Ukos, Country Director of Michelin Siam Co Ltd at a press conference held in Chiang Mai.

Inherited with Lana legacies including cuisines and architecture, Chiang Mai is evolving with an impressive foodscape marked by an abundance of trendy eateries and a vast variety of international food choices.

Encompassing 27 royal project sites in the upper northern region of the kingdom, Chiang Mai serves as a major source of fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs, bringing an advantage to the city’s local gastronomic offers.

A woman, wearing a face mask, prepares her food stall in a market in the northern Thai province of Chiang Mai April 2, 2019. — AFP pic

“With Chiang Mai as an addition to Bangkok, Phuket and Phang-Nga, this edition of guide book serves as a testimony of the regional diversity of Thai food, which varies due to the combination of climate, geography, culture, and ethnicities of each region. This makes Thailand an ideal gastro-tourism destination,” said Trai-Ukos.

At least 50 dining and lodging establishments will be featured in the third guide book, according to Michelin.

The third edition of the Michelin Guide is expected to boost the number of foreign and domestic visitors as well as stimulating tourism spendings in the country. — Bernama