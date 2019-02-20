Noma gets two Michelin stars in latest Nordic guide

Noma 2.0 — Picture courtesy of Jason Loucas via AFP

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 — Noma 2.0 as it called itself following its re-opening as a seasonal, urban farm-to-table restaurant last year, has been given a two Michelin-starred standing in the latest guide for Nordic countries 2019.

Overall, Michelin gave three new restaurants in Stockholm, the Faroe Islands and Copenhagen two stars, a rating that denotes “excellent cooking, worth a detour.”

The restaurants are Gastrologik in Stockholm; KOKS in the Faroe Islands; and Noma in Copenhagen. Inspectors note that all three restaurants subscribe to a culinary philosophy that emphasises local and seasonal ingredients.

KOKS chef Poul Andrias Ziska also received the Michelin Nordic Young Chef 2019 award for his creativity, technical skill and passion.

Four restaurants unlocked their first Michelin star, expanding the group to 51. They include FAGN and Credo in Trondheim, Norway: Alouette in Copenhagen and Palace in Helsinki.

A Welcome and Service award was also given to the team at Henne Kirkeby Kro in Henne, Denmark. — AFP-Relaxnews