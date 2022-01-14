UMW Toyota hits new milestone with launch of Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid electric

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric is UMW Toyota Motor’s first locally-assembled hybrid vehicle with the Toyota New Global Architecture platform. — Picture courtesy of toyota.com.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — UMW Toyota Motor today launched the new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid in line with the global initiative to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050.

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric is UMW Toyota Motor’s first locally-assembled hybrid vehicle with the Toyota New Global Architecture platform, said president Ravindran K.

“We believe that its launch will also pave the way for the energy-efficient vehicle manufacturing industry in Malaysia,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the virtual launch of the car today.

Ravindran said the company has received numerous orders for the car since it was made available for bookings in October last year, which shows that Malaysians are in support of green technology and environmental sustainability.

In addressing severe environmental issues and carbon neutrality which was a major topic at the Leader’s Summit on Climate in April 2021, including the recent floods which displaced many Malaysians from their homes, Toyota has identified hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) as “a reliable step that Malaysians can take today towards a sustainable future.”

UMW Toyota Motor deputy chairman Akio Takeyama said Toyota is continuously expanding the boundaries of technology and transforming the mobility ecosystem with new age innovations to move people and enhance lifestyles.

“UMW Toyota Motor is a pioneer in HEV technology which dates back to 2009 with the Prius, and continued with the Prius c and Camry Hybrid.

“Today, we will Reinvent Your Tomorrow with the all-new Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric equipped with the fourth Generation Toyota Hybrid System for greater fuel efficiency, higher battery durability, greater handling and stability.

“(It) gives you lower emissions, faster accelerations and advanced hybrid technology that will keep you ahead for years to come,” he added.

Available in five finishes – Celestite Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Nebula Blue Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Red Mica Metallic – the Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric has a starting price of RM136,550 (without insurance). — Bernama