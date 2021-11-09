Perodua: New Myvi now open for booking

Perodua’s third generation Myvi is getting an upgrade and is now open for booking. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Perodua’s third generation Myvi is getting an upgrade and is now open for booking, said Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua).

The car manufacturer said the New Myvi will come with upgraded technology, enhanced intelligent safety features, improved fuel economy and new looks, with variants including the 1.5 litre AV (Advance Variant), 1.5 litre H variant, a 1.5 litre X variant, as well as two 1.3 litre G variants.

“These changes represent our efforts to meet our customers’ growing expectations while at the same time offer greater value by introducing the next standard for Malaysia’s most accepted model, the Perodua Myvi.

“We have also increased the fuel efficiency of the New Myvi as it can now go up to 22.2 km per litre, which tested on the 1.3L variant, from 21.1 km per litre previously,” said Perodua president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad in a statement.

The new Myvi is priced from RM45,700 to RM58,800 for Peninsular Malaysia (without insurance). — Bernama