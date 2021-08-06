Driving nostalgia, cars of legend go electric: Renault 4

For the moment, this is the only image of the upcoming ‘Renault 4 electric.’ — Picture courtesy of Renault

PARIS, Aug 6 — Like the Renault 5, the famous Renault 4 or 4L — which turns 60 this year — is set to make a spectacular comeback in the form of an electric crossover echoing the original’s famous design. The new model is expected to be on the market by 2025.

The 4L is set to be revived in a new form, according to an unofficial announcement made a few weeks ago. This rebooted Renault 4 is expected to be a small electric crossover with a look reminiscent of the original legendary city car. The project code name is 4Ever.

Expected by 2025, this new model will inherit some of the original R4’s features, while taking the form of a small crossover. It’s likely to have a higher ground clearance, plus various front and rear protections to give it a slightly more adventurous look. Based on the same technical platform as the future R5, and thanks to the use of a cheaper-to-produce battery, its price is likely to be highly competitive. In fact, it could be considerably more affordable than the ZOE or even the upcoming electric R5. Range is expected to be at least 400 km.

While waiting for the production version, a first show car could be unveiled before the end of the year, almost a year after the Renault 5 Prototype.

Over eight million Renault 4 vehicles were manufactured between 1961 and 1992. The 4L remains one of France’s most-loved cars.

Following the Renault 5 E-Tech electric prototype, here is the latest addition to the iconic Renault family. No need for us to name this highly recognisable model! — ETX Studio