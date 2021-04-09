Naza Eastern Motors unveils Suzuki Swift Sport

A Suzuki Swift car is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Suzuki Swift Sport has found its way back to Malaysia, marking the first launch of new generation Suzuki Cars in the country under new distributor, Naza Eastern Motors Sdn Bhd.

Naza Automotive Corporation Sdn Bhd group chief executive officer, Datuk Nik Hamdam Nik Hassan said Suzuki’s reintroduction with the popular hatchback can attract buyers with its aggressive styling, all-new drivetrain and responsive handling.

“The Japan imported Suzuki Swift Sport comes equipped with the 1.4 litre boosterjet engine paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifter that produces 140 horse power and 230 newton-metre of torque from 2,500rpm.

“Underpinning the car is the new generation Heartech platform that ensures enhanced collision safety via its strengthened underbody rigidity,” he said.

The vehicle comes in four different colours ranging from Champion Yellow, Pearl Pure White, Speedy Blue Metallic, and Burning Red Pearl Metallic.

To view the Suzuki Swift Sport, potential buyers can head to the first Suzuki 3S flagship showroom located at Naza Automall, Petaling Jaya. — Bernama