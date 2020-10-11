Proton X50: Here’s why the new SUV got a five-star rating by Asean NCAP (VIDEO)

Proton has yet to reveal pricing details or actual launch date of the SUV. — Picture courtesy of Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The Asean NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries) has finally released the crash safety report, including a full crash test video, for the much anticipated Proton X50. This follows the organisation’s initial announcement in late September that the upcoming B-segment SUV scored a five-star Asean NCAP rating.

The X50, which achieved an overall score of 84.26 points, joins other five-star rated cars in Asean NCAP’s list that include the Proton X70 (2018) which scored 89.24, Perodua Aruz (2018) that scored 86.49, Toyota Corolla Cross (2020) which scored 88.61.

Based on the results, it is reassuring to know that the safety rating applies to all four variants of the vehicle as the crash tests were carried out on the X50 Standard. That is quite impressive considering that the base model doesn’t come with a full Advance Driver-Assistant System (ADAS) (which is available on the Flagship variant) and is only equipped with four airbags rather than six airbags on the other three variants.

The X50 comes with other safety features including Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Seatbelt Reminder (SBR) for front occupants across all variants. Aside from that, it also has other safety assist technologies like Blind Spot Technology, Lane Departure Warning System, Forward Collision Warning System and Lane Keep Assist. It is also fitted with ISOFIX and top tether fitment for accommodating child safety restraints (CRS) across all variants.

Based on the Asean NCAP crash test video, it showed how the X50 managed to withstand both frontal and side impact hits from multiple angles. The frontal crash in particular looked very promising as both the X50’s A-pillars and occupant compartment remained intact. However, according to the report, both front occupants sustained injuries to the chest. Also, there is a slight risk of injury to driver’s lower legs.

Digging deeper into the report, the X50 scored 13.42 out of 16 for frontal impact and a full score of 16 for side impact. It also tested 2 out of 4 for head protection technology, the reason for the lower score is because of the lack of curtain airbags on the vehicles tested.

According to the Asean NCAP results, the X50 scored 31.42 out of the maximum score of 36 for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). In addition, Proton’s second SUV scored high in terms of Child Occupant Protection (COP) at 41.50.

Putting that into perspective, these numbers are quite favourable when compared against the Perodua Aruz (AOP – 31.14, COP – 41.19) although it is bested by the Toyota Corolla Cross (AOP – 33.01, COP – 44.35).

In terms Safety Assist technology, the X50 scored 14 out of 18 because the Standard variant did not have seatbelt reminders for rear passengers. It should be noted that the Flagship version has safety belt reminders for all seats.

In addition, the Asean NCAP introduced its Blind Spot Technology (BST) in its latest 2017-2020 protocol. The assessment confirmed that the technology functioned on both the left and right side area of the vehicle.

The full Asean NCAP report also confirms that the safety rating applies for the X50 models meant for the Thai market, confirming that the SUV will be exported to Thailand in the future.

Proton has not revealed the pricing details or actual launch date of the SUV. But those eager to be among the first in the country to own the X50 can place a deposit of RM500 to reserve a unit. — SoyaCincau