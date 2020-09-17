And the candidates for the European Car of the Year award are...

PARIS, Sept 17 — New versions of the Citroën C4 and Peugeot 2008 enter the running for the European Car of the Year 2021 award.
The first list also includes the Dacia Sandero, the full-electric compact Honda e as well as a lesser-known Chinese SUV called Lynk & Co 01. The shortlist of 7 candidates for the prize will be unveiled on December 7, while the model of the year will be announced on March 1, 2021.
Here is the list of the 38-model longlist, by brand:
Aston Martin DBX
Audi A3
Bentley Flying Spur
BMW 2 Grand Coupé and 4-Series
Citroën C4
Cupra Formentor
Dacia Sandero
DS 9
Ferrari Roma and SF90
Fiat New 500
Ford Explorer and Kuga
Honda e and Jazz
Hyundai i10, i20 and Tucson
Kia Sorento
Land Rover Defender
Lynk & Co 01
Mazda MX-30
Mercedes-Benz GLA, GLB, GLS and Classe S
Opel Mokka
Peugeot 2008
Polestar 2
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Seat Leon
Skoda Octavia
Toyota Mirai and Yaris
Volkswagen Caddy, Golf and ID.3 — AFP-Relaxnews