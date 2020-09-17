And the candidates for the European Car of the Year award are...

The Peugeot 208 won the European Car of the Year 2020 award. — Picture courtesy of Automobiles Peugeot via AFP

PARIS, Sept 17 — New versions of the Citroën C4 and Peugeot 2008 enter the running for the European Car of the Year 2021 award.

The first list also includes the Dacia Sandero, the full-electric compact Honda e as well as a lesser-known Chinese SUV called Lynk & Co 01. The shortlist of 7 candidates for the prize will be unveiled on December 7, while the model of the year will be announced on March 1, 2021.

Here is the list of the 38-model longlist, by brand:

Aston Martin DBX

Audi A3

Bentley Flying Spur

BMW 2 Grand Coupé and 4-Series

Citroën C4

Cupra Formentor

Dacia Sandero

DS 9

Ferrari Roma and SF90

Fiat New 500

Ford Explorer and Kuga

Honda e and Jazz

Hyundai i10, i20 and Tucson

Kia Sorento

Land Rover Defender

Lynk & Co 01

Mazda MX-30

Mercedes-Benz GLA, GLB, GLS and Classe S

Opel Mokka

Peugeot 2008

Polestar 2

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Seat Leon

Skoda Octavia

Toyota Mirai and Yaris

Volkswagen Caddy, Golf and ID.3 — AFP-Relaxnews