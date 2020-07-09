Proton Saga 35th Anniversary Edition: Everything you need to know

Proton Saga 35th Anniversary Edition comes only in black which is similar to its iconic Proton Knight. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — On this day, 35 years ago, the very first Proton Saga had rolled off the production line at Proton’s plant in Shah Alam. Proton has sold 4,150,035 cars since 1985 and the Proton Saga still remains their best seller.

To commemorate the milestone of its iconic model, the national carmaker has released its Proton Saga Anniversary Edition. It comes only in black which is similar to its iconic Proton Knight.

Pricing and availability

The Anniversary Edition is limited to 1,100 units and it will be available for booking starting today. The special edition vehicle is based on the Proton Saga 1.3 Premium Auto model and it carries the same retail price tag of RM39,800 in West Malaysia. With the current SST exemption, the Proton Saga Anniversary car can be yours for RM39,300 in West Malaysia and RM41,300 in East Malaysia.

However, if you want to have the full kit, Proton is offering an optional anniversary accessories package as a bundle for RM2,035. The package includes:

Front skirting

Side skirting

Door visors

Hood Lid insulator

Trunk Lid insulator

Boot tray

The accessories are compatible with existing Proton Saga 2019 vehicles. The anniversary accessories package is also sold separately for RM2,350.

Proton Saga anniversary extras

The Proton Saga Anniversary edition stands out with its exclusive Quartz Black colour. It gets contrasting yellow highlights on the rear bumper garnish, front upper grill garnish, and side mirrors. It gets the same 15″ alloy rim design as the premium variant but it comes with a darker finish.

On the inside, you’ll also find yellow highlights on the air-con vents as well as the centre panel. The instrument cluster also gets yellow rings for the speedometer and tachometer. The seats are still fabric and it still retains the same urethane material for its steering wheel.

One welcomed addition is its N95 cabin filter which providers cleaner air and blocks harmful particles for the occupants. Similar to the X70 cabin filter, it can remove 95 per cent of particles larger than 0.3 microns and 98 per cent of PM2.5 dust particles. It works with the air-conditioning system in both recirculation and fresh air mode.

The rest of the car remains unchanged. It still gets a 1.3-litre 4-cylinder engine that produces 95hp and 120Nm of torque along with a 4-speed auto gearbox. Since it is based on the premium variant, it also gets a 7″ touch screen infotainment system with 4 speakers, a reverse camera and parking sensors for both front and back.

In the safety department, it has front SRS Airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS) and Hill Hold Assist (HHA).

The Saga comes with a 5-year warranty with 150,000km mileage along with 3 times free labour service. — SoyaCincau