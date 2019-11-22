Seat on drive to create new forms of electric mobility

Seat presented the e-Kickscooter and the e-Scooter in Barcelona. — Picture courtesy of Seat via AFP

BARCELONA, Nov 22 — Spanish automaker Seat has unveiled two new urban mobility concepts in the form of a scooter and a motorised kick scooter at the Smart City Expo World Congress, which is currently being held in Barcelona. Both products are targeting scooter-sharing companies as well as the broader market.

This is the first time ever that Seat has presented a scooter. Simply christened e-Scooter, it is an all-electric vehicle whose final version is destined for launch on the scooter-sharing and consumer markets in in 2020. The e-Scooter concept is equipped with an 11 kW motor, which delivers the same level of performance as a 125 cc motorbike.

It can reach a top speed of 100 kph and offers an attractive range of 115 kilometres on a full charge. Its removable battery can be charged at home during the night or at public charging stations. Finally, it also offers an under-the-seat space that is sufficient to store two helmets.

The other innovation presented by Seat in Barcelona is the e-Kickscooter, which follows on from the eXS launched by the company in 2018. The e-Kickscooter is designed to be more efficient than the previous model, notably with an increased range of 65 kilometres.

Among other features the new kick scooter is equipped with two independent braking systems for added safety.

Seat's presentation in Barcelona also coincided with the launch of a new entity, Seat Urban Mobility, which, as the name suggests, will focus on the development of urban mobility solutions. — AFP-Relaxnews