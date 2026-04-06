PETALING JAYA, April 6 — Get your sushi belts ready, Klang Valley residents. Japan’s beloved conveyor belt giant, Sushiro, is about to double its footprint in the city.

After the massive success of its first PJ branch at SS2, Sushiro has officially announced it is storming into two of the country’s busiest malls: 1 Utama and Sunway Pyramid.

That’s right. You will soon no longer have to drive to SS2 and brave the infamous queue. Soon, you can get your fix while shopping for sneakers or catching a movie.

For the uninitiated, Sushiro is famous for its "tamago" (egg) that travels by Shinkansen bullet train and its wallet-friendly price point (most plates are under RM4). But the real draw is the quality—specifically the fresh salmon and seasonal specials from Japan.

While official opening dates are still under wraps (expect a soft launch in the coming months), the news has already sent sushi lovers into a frenzy. Both locations are high-traffic giants, so expect the signature Sushiro queues to remain, just slightly more convenient.

Whether you are in Bandar Utama or Sunway, you now have a new place to indulge your sushi cravings.