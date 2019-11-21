Volkswagen’s ID Space Vizzion concept makes world debut in LA

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Space Vizzion in LA. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 — The seventh member of Volkswagen’s ID family — the ID Space Vizzion concept — has made its global debut, previewing a possible production model that will join the VW portfolio in the future.

On Tuesday at the Petersen Automotive Museum in LA, Volkswagen unveiled the ID Space Vizzion, the seventh member of the ID concept family and therefore the seventh concept to be built on the dedicated MEB EV platform. VW has stated that this all-electric wagon “previews a potential production car for Europe and North America”.

ID. SPACE VIZZION: We show you the highlights of the world premiere in Los Angeles! 👉 https://t.co/41NZeHgqs2 #LAAutoShow #eMobility



[ID. Space Vizzion: Concept Car] pic.twitter.com/fGx68iCGbg — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) November 20, 2019

Because the Space Vizzion has the same foundation as smaller vehicles like the Vizzion, Buggy and Crozz but a larger body architecture, it has a relatively generous amount of interior space.

The rear-mounted motor which generates 275hp can be complemented by a second motor to give the vehicle all-wheel drive and a 355hp power output. The estimated range on a single charge is up to 300 miles.

Similarly to the ID Vizzion, a light signature spans from the outer edges of the slim headlights to the centre where the VW badge is positioned just above the honeycomb vented bumper. Behind these elements is a low hood with a glossy black finish which blends in with the dark windshield and continues all the way to the rear window. Below this component is the set of taillights, which illuminate in a honeycomb pattern to match the details of the front fascia.

No handles can be found anywhere on the model’s exterior in an effort to reduce any airflow obstruction. Instead, doors open either when the model detects that someone is nearing the car or when someone makes contact with a touch-activated surface. Likewise, the rear can be opened by pressing against a touch-activated surface on the trunk.

Moving to the inside, an augmented reality head-up display takes the place of a traditional, physical cockpit. Most other operation and infotainment controls have been relocated to the 15.6-inch touchscreen in the centre of the dash. The vehicle will automatically tailor a handful of settings to an individual’s personal selections based on the vehicle key. If the vehicle “detects a stressful situation, such as rush-hour traffic jams, the system suggests switching to a relaxation mode in which a calming ambient lighting shade is activated.”

Considering that the majority of ID concepts have been later actualised as production models, it’s likely that customers will be able to own their own Space Vizzion electric wagon in the not-so-distant future. — AFP-Relaxnews