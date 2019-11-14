Study: Calgary is the world’s best city for drivers

Calgary, Canada has the best city driving conditions. — Picture from monkeybusinessimages/Istock.com via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, Nov 14 — According to a study published by auto parts vendor Mister Auto, Calgary, Alberta is the world’s most pleasant city for vehicle users. The third-largest Canadian city scored highest in a combination of 15 parameters that included, among others, road quality, traffic quality, number of fatal accidents, and cost of parking and fuel.

Dubai came in second, while two other Canadian cities also placed in the top 10: Ottawa and Vancouver. The highest-scoring European city is in Switzerland while only one US city ranked in the top 10.

The world’s top 10 cities for drivers (scores)

1. Calgary, Canada (100)

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (97.87)

3. Ottawa, Canada (96.60)

4. Bern, Switzerland (96.23)

5. El Paso, United States (96.01)

6. Vancouver, Canada (95.99)

7. Gothenburg, Sweden (95.66)

8. Düsseldorf, Germany (95.36)

9. Basel, Switzerland (95.28)

10. Dortmund, Germany (95.27)

As for the details, on the level of traffic jams, you are much better off living in El Paso, USA or Malmo, Sweden than you would be in Mumbai, India. Brisbane, Australia, Salvador, Brazil and Stockholm stand out for air quality, which is at its worst in Lagos, Nigeria. It is also worth noting that four Swiss cities — Bern, Basel, Zurich and Geneva — are at the top of the list for road quality.

With regard to accidents, taking into account the size of their populations, Manchester, England and Stockholm, have the lowest fatality rates. At the other end of the scale, Lagos, Orlando, Florida and Kolkata, India are among the most dangerous cities for drivers.

Finally, Sydney, Australia is an extraordinarily expensive place to park (with an average cost of €35 or RM160 for two hours), worse than New York (€34.39) and Brisbane (€27.54). A liter of gas is cheapest in Lagos (€0.36), Dubai (€0.53) and San Antonio, USA (€0.57).

The study focused on 100 cities across the globe, which were ranked on the basis of 15 criteria, linked to infrastructure, safety and costs.

To see the full index: https://www.mister-auto.co.uk/driving-cities-index/ — AFP-Relaxnews