Porsche unveils the Taycan 4S, by far the most affordable model from its 100pc-electric range

The Porsche Taycan 4S starts at US$100,000. ― Picture courtesy of Porsche via AFP

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 ― German manufacturer Porsche is showing off the third version of its first sedan, the Taycan. The 4S might be a bit less powerful than the Turbo and Turbo S Taycan, but it also comes with a more affordable price.

The main change is found under the hood as the Taycan 4S comes in two versions, "Performance" and "Performance Plus," with 390 and 420 kW engines, providing 530 and 571 PS respectively, which is far less than the Taycan Turbo (500 kW) and Turbo S (560 kW). In both cases, Porsche is boasting that the 4S can go from 0 to 100km/h in 4 seconds for a maximum speed 250km/h, with a range of 407km in the "Performance" option and 463 km for the "Performance Plus". In every other aspect, the Taycan 4S reflects the technical specs of the Turbo and Turbo S, unveiled at the International Motor Show Germany, which took place in Frankfurt last September.

Appearance wise, the Taycan 4S looks a fair bit like her two sisters, featuring the same updated grille geometry and red-painted brake calipers. Inside, this model also marks the first time leather trimmings are absent from a car in this specific range.

The Taycan 4S should go for a cool US$100,000 (RM418,769), with the first deliveries expected in early 2020. The Porsche Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S start at US$150,900 and US$185,000 respectively.

A Taycan Cross Turismo station wagon should round out the range come late 2020.

The Taycan, a series-model adaptation of the Mission E concept unveiled four years ago, is the brand's first 100 per cent-electric vehicle. The manufacturer considers this development as the beginning of a new era. ― AFP-Relaxnews