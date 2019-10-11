British inventor James Dyson cancels electric car project

A Dyson logo is seen on one of company's products presented during an event in Beijing September 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 10 — James Dyson, the British inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, today cancelled his ambitious project to build an electric car, the centrepiece of a £2.5 billion (RM13 billion) investment in new technology.

“The Dyson Automotive team has developed a fantastic car; they have been ingenious in their approach while remaining faithful to our philosophies,” Dyson said in an email to staff.

“However, though we have tried very hard throughout the development process, we simply can no longer see a way to make it commercially viable.” — Reuters