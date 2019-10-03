Mazda launches new locally-assembled, family-friendly CX-8

The all-new Mazda CX-8 was officially unveiled as a family-oriented SUV for growing families. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, Oct 3 — The new family-oriented Mazda CX-8 was officially unveiled on Tuesday at the Mazda Kulim Plant in Kedah.

The CX-8 will be locally assembled at the plant alongside its CX-5 sibling and will be distributed to both Malaysian and Asean markets, such as Thailand.

Mazda’s new SUV will be available in four variants, three of which will be powered by their trademark 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine and another by the 2.2-litre Skyactiv-G turbo-diesel engine.

Although prices are yet to be announced, the estimated figure is reportedly 15 to 20 per cent higher than the price of a Mazda CX-5.

The Snowflake White Pearl colour scheme of the new CX-8. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

The petrol-powered variants offer 7.9 litres per 100 km, while the diesel-powered variant promises up to 6 litres per 100 km.

The CX-8, which sits between the CX-5 and CX-9 on the size scale, will come in six different colours choices which are Sour Red Crystal, Machine Gray, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Sonic Silver and Jet Black.

In terms of configuration, the 2.5-litre base variant comes with a 7-seater configuration across 3 rows (2-3-2), the next 2.5-litre variant comes in 6-seater with Captain Seats and a walk-through feature that allows passengers to move between the second and third rows.

The other 2.5-litre and 2.2-litre variants are also 6-seaters with a centre row console.

Performance

During a media drive from the Mazda Kulim Plant to Butterworth, Penang and back, members of the media got the chance to test out just how “family-friendly” the new CX-8 actually is.

On slightly rougher terrains and bouncy roads, the car handles like a dream, effortlessly gliding with reduced “float” and smooth handling.

Rain or shine, asphalt or rubble, the CX-8 glides through with relative ease and stability. — Picture courtesy of Bermaz Motor

The car also handles comfortably on corners and making sharp turns, as it employs a new mechanism in the car’s damper and spring coil system to ensure that the car does not lean, minimising driver “head-swinging” when cornering.

All variants come with Mazda’s Skyactiv-Drive with 6-Speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode to power the front wheels (2WD) while the 2.2-litre variant comes with an all-wheel-drive (AWD).

Design

The CX-8 is designed based on Mazda’s signature “Kodo — Soul of Motion” design and is created to look both timeless and edgy, with a beautiful premium feel.

On the exterior, the CX-8 pairs its powerful road presence with sleek horizontal lines on the front face, emphasising its spread of signature wings with newly adopted horizontal silver bars on the front grille.

Mazda’s designs are based on a human-centred philosophy, which incorporates many features that allow each occupant, of any size, to sit comfortably and adopt a natural posture.

The passenger windows of the CX-8 also come with a roll-up sunshade — perfect for reducing the glare of our sunny Malaysian weather. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

The seats come in black fabric and Nappa leather (high variants), with power adjustable seats on the driver side.

All three rows of seats come with ample legroom with Mazda focusing on accommodating the position of passengers’ feet, so they can find a natural and comfortable seating position.

The rear doors are able to open up to an 80° angle, which makes it easier to enter and exit from the third row and also for convenience when loading or unloading large items, like a child seat.

The rear doors can open up to an 80° angle, which makes the age-old problem on getting out from the third row a thing of the past. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

While the boot space isn’t very roomy, the car’s third row of seats can be pushed down to create added space for the boot, which can easily fit two to three golf bags.

Another feature that Mazda added is a quiet cabin environment that enables occupants to enjoy stress-free conversation without having to raise their voices.

When the seats are pushed down, there’s plenty of room in the boot. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

Mazda implemented new measures to reduce road and wind noise, by using vibration-dampening materials in the rear fender panels, to suppress noise in the third row.

The car also comes with adjustable climate control for rear passengers, with added vents under the second-row seats to keep third-row passengers cool.

Safety

For safety, the CX-8 comes with Mazda’s full set of safety features which include six airbags, ABS, electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), emergency brake assist (EBA), traction control system (TCS), dynamic stability control (DSC), Hill-Launch Assist (HLA), impact-absorbing bonnet and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Apart from the base 7-seater variant, the CX-8’s come with Mazda’s flagship i-ACTIVSENSE safety technology features, which include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, smart city brake support, driver attention alert and lane departure warning.

The CX-8’s dashboard panel, which incorporates real Ayous wood panels to give it a classy touch. — Picture courtesy of Mazda Malaysia

These features alert the driver on a holographic visual image on the windscreen, which depicts the speed of the vehicle and alerts the driver when other vehicles and objects are too close and when the car is veering into another lane.

The car will also softly pull the steering wheel when switching lanes if the driver does not use the signal indicator.

The blind-spot monitoring system is also a handy feature as LED lights on the top corner of the side view mirrors will illuminate when another vehicle is in the driver’s blind-spot.

A look at the CX-5 2.5-litre turbo

Mazda Malaysia also gave the media a chance to test out their new CX-5 2.5-litre Turbo, which comes with a 6-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode and is an AWD drive type.

The new CX-5 2.5-litre Turbo, was definitely a joy to drive, as it combines comfort and power with its premium look and feel. — Picture by Mark Ryan Raj

The CX-5 turbo is noticeably more powerful than its CX-8 sibling, as the turbo transmission packs more of a punch compared to the larger CX-8.

When not in Sport Mode, which provides a higher rev rate (rpm), the car’s fuel efficiency is more than decent, as a full tank of petrol can get you from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, even while driving at high speeds.

Similar to the CX-8, the CX-5 Turbo also handles extremely well with immaculate stability and power, as it corners with relative ease and prevents head-swinging.

The CX-5 also comes with the Mazda Connect infotainment system which has both Apple Carplay and Android Auto features, as well as seamless connectivity with apps such as Waze, Google Maps and Spotify.

The CX-5 Turbo also provides plenty of boot space. — Picture by Mark Ryan Raj

The 5-seater car also has a centre console in the rear seats, which have two USB ports and cup holders, and can also act as an armrest for passengers.

In terms of safety, the CX-5 comes with all the bells and whistles, as it comes with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, smart city brake support, ABS +EBD

+EBA, and lane departure warning — just like the CX-8.

The CX-5 Turbo’s price will be released at a later date but is estimated to be around RM176,000.