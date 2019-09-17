Mazda to officially join EV revolution at Tokyo Motor Show

The 100 per cent electric Mazda is expected to hit the consumer market next year. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 17 — Mazda is planning to reveal its first fully electric car at the Tokyo Motor Show next month.

In just over a month, the biennial Tokyo Motor Show—the last of the Big Five conferences to take place in 2019 — will be the temporary home to a slew of newly revealed concept and production models. Naturally, the Japanese automobile manufacturer Mazda will be present at the international event and it appears that the company will be debuting an EV as reported by Automotive News and confirmed by a Mazda spokesperson. The car will be the first fully-electric production model created by the company.

According to the media, despite the company previously testing their EV architecture under the body of the CX-30 compact crossover, the model that will be revealed in Tokyo will be “brand new.” It is unknown how the specs will deviate from that of the prototype, which has a 35.5 kWh battery that generates 105 kW of power.

The 100 per cent electric Mazda is expected to hit the consumer market next year as part of the brand’s strategy to electrify its vehicle portfolio.

Two versions of the model will reportedly launch next year: a fully electric model for Japan, Europe, China, and other markets where having a long range is not essential, and an electric model with a range extender (powered by a small rotary engine) for markets like North America.

The all-electric Mazda will be unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show, which runs from October 24 to November 4. — AFP-Relaxnews