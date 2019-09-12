Byton unveils its electric SUV with a unique interior (VIDEO)

The Byton M-Byte is slated to launch in China mid-2020. — Handout via AFP

FRANKFURT, Sept 12 — Chinese manufacturer Byton is presenting its first vehicle, the fully electric M-Byte SUV, at the Frankfurt Motor Show through September 22, 2019.

Byton is a Chinese company with big ambitions. It made its debut by showing its first concept car at CES in Las Vegas in 2018. Since then, the company has not ceased to update the public on its savoir-faire and technological innovations.

As such, the new SUV’s interior offers passengers and driver an extremely impressive dashboard: A gigantic 48-inch curved screen never before seen in a car. It offers three content zones that users interface with via an 7-inch tablet centred on the wheel for the driver, and an 8-inch tablet for passengers. Byton has thought of the details, including an anti-shatter coating on its giant screen in order to minimise the risk of injuries in the event of a collision.

The entry-level M-Byte will carry a 200 kW (equivalent of 272 hp) electric block and a 72 kWh battery offering an autonomy of about 360 km. The company is also offering a 300kW (408 hp) four-wheel-drive model with a 95 kWh battery which offers an autonomy of 435 km.

The company aims to first market the vehicle in China by mid-2020 before beginning worldwide export, with Europe and North America expected for 2021. The entry-level price is expected to be around 45,000 euros before taxes. — AFP-Relaxnews