Porsche unveils first all-electric sports car: The Taycan (VIDEO)

Porsche announces the all-electric Taycan Turbo S. — Picture courtesy of Porsche via AFP

STUTTGART, Sept 5 — After publishing a smattering of teasers for years, the company finally unveiled yesterday the production version of its very first all-electric sports car, the Porsche Taycan.

Porsche reached a new milestone with the unveiling of the Taycan. For the first time in the company's history, the Porsche production vehicle portfolio consists of an all-electric car.

Two variants are available of the model: The Turbo and the Turbo S. The more powerful option, the latter, can generate 750 hp, which propels the car from a standstill to 100 kph in 2.6 seconds and upwards to a top speed of 260 kph. The model without the sport designation can make the same sprint in 3.0 seconds.

Naturally, the Taycan comes equipped with the company's latest infotainment and safety tech including a Porsche-brand personal voice assistant which can help drivers control their music, the temperature, and navigation tools all by voice.

Thus far, the EV has an estimated 410 km of range — a number subject to change once testing is complete.

The Porsche Taycan is available for pre-order and has a starting price of US$150,000 (RM632,214). Already, over 20,000 pre-orders have been made. — AFP-Relaxnews