Aston Martin unveils first video of upcoming SUV

Aston Martin’s DBX will be officially unveiled in December 2019. — Handout via AFP

LONDON, Aug 20 — British manufacturer Aston Martin took to social networks to share a short video introducing the DBX, its future SUV, ahead of the official unveiling in December 2019.

Aston Martin had shared photos of an almost-complete prototype of the DBX in late 2018, showing off a sturdy capable of tackling extreme terrains from the Arctic to the sweltering deserts of the Middle East. The British firm didn’t however share information on the SUV’s engine, but did mention that it hopes to market the world’s most powerful SUV model, ahead of the Lamborghini Urus’ 650 hp.

Besides the first few images, which focus on the grille and light signature, the SUV’s manufacturer has set the official unveiling to December 2019. The first deliveries should then be coming sometime in 2020. In spite of this, it is currently possible to preorder the model on Aston Martin’s web site (astonmartin.com), although the DBX’s pricetag is still unknown.

Aston Martin’s very first series SUV is a direct descendent of the DBX concept it showed off in 2015 at Pebble Beach’ USA. Aston Martin is thus following in Bentley, Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce’s footsteps, with their respective Bentayga, Urus and Cullinan high-end SUVs, but is ahead of Ferrari in the niche market. — AFP-Relaxnews