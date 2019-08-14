Report: PLUS highways will accept eWallet, credit and debit card payments by end 2019

With this new facility, PLUS highway users will no longer need to queue for TNG card reloads or worry about insufficient balance. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — According to a report by Berita Harian, PLUS highway users will be able to pay for toll charges using their credit or debit card as well as eWallet by end of this year. This will be implemented via an open payment system that utilises RFID.

The highway concessionaire is in the process of upgrading its toll plaza infrastructure with the objective of increasing the number of payment methods for users. With this new facility, PLUS highway users will no longer need to queue for TNG card reloads or worry about insufficient balance.

Apart from adding a debit or credit card, PLUS Managing Director, Datuk Azman Ismail said that users can also link any eWallet to PLUS RFID once the upgrade is completed. It is also reported that PLUS will also allow users to pay via Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

According to PLUS, one of the main causes of jams at toll plazas are users having not enough balance on their TNG cards. PLUS hopes to overcome these issues with these new payment options.

In addition, PLUS will also upgrade 1,400 CCTV cameras with Ultra HD resolution. The new cameras will help to provide better video analysis on traffic conditions as well as causes of congestions. At the moment, they have already updated 10 per cent of their cameras to UHD. After upgrading CCTVs for highways, PLUS will also install the high-resolution cameras at all 24 R&R locations. — SoyaCincau