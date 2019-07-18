Honda launches limited-edition CR-V Mugen in Malaysia

The limited-edition Honda CR-V Mugen is seen at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show 2018 on November 24, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/HondaMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Honda Malaysia has launched the limited-edition CR-V with Mugen body kit since it made its first appearance at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show 2018.

Only 300 units of the CR-V Mugen Limited Edition with 1.5L Turbocharged 2WD variant are available in two colours, passion red pearl colour (RM152,900) and white orchid pearl colour (RM153,300).

Managing director and chief executive officer, Toichi Ishiyama said, the CR-V is a perfect model for family-oriented customers who enjoy an active lifestyle and premium urban life.

“The enhancements on the special edition models present a fresher look of Honda models that will excite the market and contribute to maintaining our leadership position in the non-national segment,” he said in a statement.

The CR-V is the first model that was locally assembled by Honda Malaysia in 2003 and has sold more than 95,000 units as at June 2019.

In conjunction with the CR-V Mugen Limited Edition launch, customers who participate in the CR-V test drive will stand a chance to win exclusive gifts worth up to RM100,000. — Bernama