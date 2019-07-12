Shell Malaysia launches limited-edition Ferrari toy car collection (VIDEO)

Customers may purchase scale replicas of the Italian cars at only RM15.90 each with a minimum fuel purchase of RM30 on a single receipt from July 1-September 8. — Screengrab from Shell Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Shell Malaysia is back with its Ferrari car collectible campaign, featuring a selection of eight Ferrari scale models, available exclusively at Shell stations nationwide.

Customers may purchase scale replicas of the Italian cars at only RM15.90 each with a minimum fuel purchase of RM30 on a single receipt from July 1-September 8.

In a statement today, Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd’s managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said the limited-edition Ferrari car models celebrates the long-standing technical partnership between Shell and Scuderia Ferrari.

The collection includes Ferrari 488 Spider, Ferrari Daytona (Ferrari 365 GTB/4), Ferrari Testa Rossa 1957, Ferrari 430 Scuderia, Ferrari 250 GTO, Ferrari 288 GTO, Ferrari F50, and Ferrari SF71H.

To complete the collection, Shell Malaysia also offers a limited-edition hauler truck replica, painted in the signature Ferrari red.

For more information, visit https://www.shell.com.my/koleksiferrari.