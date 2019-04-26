‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Dancing Queen’ are UK drivers’ top in-car tunes, says survey

The majority of drivers polled in the survey said that they always or very often listen to their favourite songs while driving. — Picture courtesy of Ford Motor Co

LONDON, April 26 — According to a survey carried out by Seat in the UK, some 90 per cent of British drivers polled said that listening to music in their car gave them a feeling of happiness. Their top in-car tunes were Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody and ABBA’s Dancing Queen.

The majority of drivers polled in the survey (84 per cent) said that they always or very often listen to their favourite songs while driving.

The Queen hit Bohemian Rhapsody topped the chart of favourite songs among UK drivers. In fact, big hits of the 1970s and 1980s proved particularly popular for in-car listening. The most popular recent tunes were I Gotta Feeling by Black Eyed Peas and Happy by Pharrell Williams.

Top 20 favourite songs for UK drivers:

1. Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen

2. Dancing Queen, ABBA

3. Livin’ on a Prayer, Bon Jovi

4. I’m Gonna Be (500 miles), The Proclaimers

5. Eye of the Tiger, Survivor

6. Walking on Sunshine, Katrina and the Waves

7. Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Wham!

8. Happy, Pharrell Williams

9. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Cindy Lauper

10. I Gotta Feeling, Black Eyed Peas

11. Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

12. Don’t Stop Believing, Journey

13. Wonderwall, Oasis

14. This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

15. Roar, Katy Perry

16. Hey Ya!, Outkast

17. I Believe in a Thing Called Love, The Darkness

18. Three Little Birds, Bob Marley

19. One Kiss, Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

20. Hey Baby!, DJ Otzi

The survey was carried out by Sat UK on a sample of 2,000 drivers between the ages of 18 and 84. — AFP-Relaxnews