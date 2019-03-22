Mercedes Benz strengthens its SUV market with GLC 300 coupe and GLE 450

The GLC 300 Coupe is a crossover SUV built using the C Class elements. — Pix by YS Khong

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Mercedes Benz Malaysia today further strengthened its hold in the premium vehicle market with the introduction of the new GLC 300 Coupe AMG Line and the GLE 450, both of which are cross-over SUVs.

The GLC 300 Coupe is a crossover SUV built using the C Class elements, but with a higher stance. Powered by the same 2.0 litre 4-cylinder engine found in the C Class, the GLC 300 Coupe develops 245 horsepower and 370Nm of torque. Drive is to all four wheels (4MATIC) through a 9-speed 9G-Tronic transmission with driving mode select. Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h is claimed at 6.5 seconds while top speed is mooted at 236 km/h. The GLC 300 Coupe AMG Line is equipped with the latest technologies such as Lane Tracking Package, Blind Spot Assist and MBA rear spoiler.

AMG body styling elements such as aluminium-look running boards, and 20-inch multi-spoke light alloy wheels give the exterior a sporty outlook, while adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, and LED Intelligent Light System headlamps provide convenience at night.

Its interior comes with the ARTICO leather seat, illuminated door sills, AMG sports pedals and black piano-lacquer look or light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim. Also standard is the AMG sports steering wheel with its flattened bottom.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Coupe AMG Line is priced at RM399,888 (estimated price). The GLE 450 gets its awesome power from a 3.0 litre in-line six, turbocharged gasoline engine that delivers 367 horsepower and 500Nm of torque.

The transmission is a 9-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, while drive is to all wheels.

Buyers have an option of a 5-seater arrangement for RM633,888 and a 7-seater for another RM5,000 more. (All prices are estimated as at this moment. Both variants are all-wheel drive and feature E-Active Body Control.

The GLE 450 AMG also features an AMG Line exterior and Night Package, with AMG body styling, diamond radiator grille with chrome pins and 22-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in addition to MULTIBEAM LED graphics. Other highlight features include a panoramic sliding sunroof and brushed aluminium trim for the interior.

The new generation features improved comfort, reflecting it from the Acoustic Comfort Package. It enables the GLE 450 AMG Line to reduce disruptive noise, even when driving at high speeds. The windscreen and side windows with laminated safety glass come with noise-damping film, helping to improve the soundproofing.