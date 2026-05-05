POPAYAN (Colombia), May 5 —A Colombian girl celebrating her 10th birthday was among three people crushed to death at a monster truck display when a vehicle veered out of control and plowed into spectators, authorities said Monday.

Hellen Velarde was attending Sunday’s exhibition in the southwestern city of Popayan as a birthday gift when she was crushed by the truck in an incident that caused widespread anger.

A second girl and a young woman were also killed, local media reported.

Images circulating on social media showed the truck performing a wheelie before swerving off the track and crashing into the barriers separating the public from the track.

Chaos erupted as spectators attempted to get out of harm’s way.

Over 40 people were injured, some seriously, according to the local fire department.

Local media said several children were among the injured.

Hellen’s grandfather Miller Velarde said the event had “practically no safety measures,” which he called a “crime.”

Another of his grandchildren is in intensive care after undergoing surgery for a head injury.

Popayan Mayor Juan Carlos Munoz ordered an investigation into the disaster, saying it “should never have happened.” — AFP