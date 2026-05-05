GENEVA, May 5 — Two hantavirus cases have been confirmed and five others are suspected among people on a cruise ship stuck off Cape Verde, including three who have died, the WHO said today.

“As of 4 May 2026, seven cases (two laboratory confirmed cases of hantavirus and five suspected cases) have been identified, including three deaths, one critically ill patient and three individuals reporting mild symptoms,” the World Health Organisation said in a statement. Three of the people are no longer on the ship and four remain on board. — AFP