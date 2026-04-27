KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — A man has been identified in connection with a punching incident in Titi Gajah that went viral on social media, showing a confrontation outside a home in the district.

According to a report by Harian Metro, Kota Setar district police chief ACP Syed Basri Syed Ali confirmed that police had received a report over the incident, which is believed to have taken place on April 20 at about 10am in front of the victim’s house in Titi Gajah.

The 38-year-old victim was said to have had a dispute with the suspect’s wife two days before the incident.

A one-minute-22-second video widely circulated online shows a group of men at the location before the suspect allegedly punches the victim, causing him to fall to the ground.

Syed Basri said checks on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage confirmed that the 41-year-old suspect, who is known to the victim, had punched him outside his home.

The victim was later taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, where he was admitted to the emergency ward after experiencing vomiting and dizziness.

He was also given anti-seizure medication and placed under observation, with doctors suspecting possible internal head injuries.

Medical staff later advised the victim to lodge a police report for further action.

Police said the report was lodged at the Kepala Batas police station last Wednesday, with investigations finding that the incident stemmed from the earlier misunderstanding involving the suspect’s wife.

Statements have been recorded from the victim, three witnesses and the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.